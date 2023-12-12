Huawei empowers SMME project delivery and efficiency with specialist equipment handover

Huawei South Africa has handed over 79 rigging kits to 14 of its telecommunication site construction and maintenance subcontractors during a ceremony at its Woodmead campus in Johannesburg.

The handover forms part of Huawei’s commitment to supplier development and supporting small, medium, and micro enterprises (SMMEs) in the ICT sector. In addition to the handover, the company has assisted several SMME partners with equipment donations and environment, health, and safety (EHS)-related training to support their operations.

“Huawei is cognisant of its role in skills transfer and supporting small, medium and micro enterprises to benefit not only our business objectives, but society and the economy,” said Christina Naidoo, Chief Operations Officer, Huawei South Africa. “Our supplier development plan is focused on empowering SMMEs to deliver projects effectively and efficiently and become financially and operationally independent.”

Thozama Matlhapa, Senior BEE Manager, Huawei South Africa added, “Subcontractors of the kind celebrated by Huawei in today’s ceremony are particularly important for keeping South Africa connected. The work they do on cellular towers and other sites, enhances the communication experience for South Africans making calls and using data on their devices.”

The subcontractors themselves are aware of how big a role they play in keeping the country connected. Supplier development programs like this go a long way to support them as SMMEs in the critical ICT sector.

Dineo Semenya, Director of Tensor Dynamics Solutions (TDS), spoke about how important Huawei’s holistic approach to supporting its subcontractors is.

“Huawei’s role in our company’s growth cannot be overstated,” she said. “The support extends across all facets of our operations. Recognising TDS’s dedication, Huawei has presented opportunities in diverse projects and regions. Notably, Huawei has facilitated our commitment to excellence by providing training vouchers and ensuring our teams receive high-level skills training. The ongoing support from Huawei employees has been instrumental in meeting project deadlines, upholding quality standards, and prioritising the health and safety of our workforce.”

“The recent donation of rigging kits underscores Huawei’s commitment to employee safety and the overall growth of TDS,” she added. “TDS has proudly been in partnership with Huawei for six years, establishing a robust collaboration that continues to flourish.”

For Brendan Wepener, Director, of Illanga Technologies, their association with Huawei has grown the business and the number of jobs created.

“In 2008, we had one site and one team and then Huawei came on board,” said Brendan Wepener, Director, of Illanga Technologies. “At that stage, it was still new to the local sector but looking to drive growth. Over time, we grew to about 70 individuals with 14 Huawei teams. We also opened a branch in KwaZulu Natal.”

Also speaking at the event, Huawei SA senior public relations manager, Kemogotsitse Bosielo, reiterated Huawei’s commitment to the local ICT ecosystem and the SMMEs that are so vital to its survival.

“Ever since Huawei launched in South Africa in 1999, we’ve known how important the local ecosystem is to our mission of bringing innovative digital technologies to every person, home and organisation,” he said. “As SMMEs, you are an integral part of that ecosystem. We would not have been able to achieve the success in extending connectivity to more people in South Africa without your invaluable contributions.”