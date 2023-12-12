Junior Front End Web Developer (JHB)

ENVIRONMENT:

JOIN the team of fast-paced Financial Risk Specialist in Joburg seeking your coding talent, ambition & ability to deal with complexity in a high-pressured environment to be its next Junior Front End Web Developer. Your core focus will be on Front End Development and your duties will include, but not limited to, technical support, integration development, systems maintenance, technical housekeeping, enhancements, bug fixes and troubleshooting. Applicants must have a Diploma in Web Development/Computer Science or related field, be proficient with HTML, CSS & JavaScript and have a solid understanding of Web Design principles and User Experience (UX) concepts. Any experience with WordPress, React, Angular, [URL Removed] in addition, will prove beneficial.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

A Diploma or equivalent qualification in Web Development, Computer Science, or a related field is acceptable.

Experience/Skills –

Proficiency in HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.

Familiarity with Web Development frameworks and libraries (e.g., WordPress, React, Angular, [URL Removed] is a plus.

Basic understanding of Web Design principles and User Experience (UX) concepts.

Advantageous –

Any prior Internship or relevant work experience.

A portfolio of personal or academic Web Development projects.

Exposure to Business Intelligence (Qlik Sense/ NPrinting, etc.).

Exposure to Integration Development, RPA (Robotic Process Automation), SAAS software as a service space.

Exposure to Integration/ Back End.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Excellent communication and teamwork abilities.

Eagerness to learn and adapt to new technologies and tools.

Integrity is paramount, willingness/ eagerness in attitude, friendly/ kind demeanour, able to submit to authority, ability to self-lead, hunger to continuously learn and grow.

Ability or can be groomed to deal with a lot of change, complexity and high-pressure fast-paced forward-thinking environment (volatility, uncertainty, ambiguity, complexity).

