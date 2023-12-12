Junior IT Technician

Dec 12, 2023

Pinetown – A dynamic and growing IT company managing a large client’s diverse IT infrastructure, is seeking a passionate Junior IT Technician to join their team.
An IT company that manages a large corporate is seeking a Junior IT technician who is willing and able to learn. The role involves on-site and remote support, troubleshooting, network and software management, and collaborative efforts with the senior IT technicians.

This is an office-based position in Pinetown.

Responsibilities:

  • On-site Support: Drive to various client sites to resolve emergent IT concerns promptly and efficiently.
  • Remote Troubleshooting: Utilize remote applications to troubleshoot and resolve IT issues remotely, ensuring minimal disruption to client operations.
  • Network Management: Assist in managing and maintaining the client’s network infrastructure, ensuring optimal performance and security.
  • Software Support: Provide support for various software applications, troubleshoot issues, and ensure seamless operation.
  • Hardware Maintenance: Assist with hardware installations, upgrades, and troubleshooting to guarantee the client’s hardware infrastructure’s reliability.
  • Server Administration: Work alongside senior IT technicians to support and maintain server environments.
  • Emergency Response: Respond promptly to emergency IT concerns and provide effective solutions to minimize downtime.
  • Client Communication: Maintain clear and proactive communication with client employees, ensuring outstanding customer service and satisfaction.
  • Collaboration: Collaborate with senior IT technicians to assist in complex problem-solving and contribute to ongoing improvement initiatives.
  • Planning and Troubleshooting: Participate in planning and troubleshooting sessions to address IT concerns and enhance overall system performance.

Requirements:

  • Minimum matric qualification.
  • Valid driver’s license and own vehicle. – Will be required to travel locally to sites
  • Passion for IT and a willingness to learn.
  • Excellent communication skills.
  • Overtime / Saturdays may be required

Software Applications Exposure:

  • Microsoft Office Suite
  • Remote Desktop Applications
  • Antivirus and Security Software
  • Networking Tools

Salary: R7 000

Desired Skills:

  • Eager & Willing to learn
  • Technical Mindset
  • Good interpersonal Skills
  • Troubleshooter

