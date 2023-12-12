Pinetown – A dynamic and growing IT company managing a large client’s diverse IT infrastructure, is seeking a passionate Junior IT Technician to join their team.
An IT company that manages a large corporate is seeking a Junior IT technician who is willing and able to learn. The role involves on-site and remote support, troubleshooting, network and software management, and collaborative efforts with the senior IT technicians.
This is an office-based position in Pinetown.
Responsibilities:
- On-site Support: Drive to various client sites to resolve emergent IT concerns promptly and efficiently.
- Remote Troubleshooting: Utilize remote applications to troubleshoot and resolve IT issues remotely, ensuring minimal disruption to client operations.
- Network Management: Assist in managing and maintaining the client’s network infrastructure, ensuring optimal performance and security.
- Software Support: Provide support for various software applications, troubleshoot issues, and ensure seamless operation.
- Hardware Maintenance: Assist with hardware installations, upgrades, and troubleshooting to guarantee the client’s hardware infrastructure’s reliability.
- Server Administration: Work alongside senior IT technicians to support and maintain server environments.
- Emergency Response: Respond promptly to emergency IT concerns and provide effective solutions to minimize downtime.
- Client Communication: Maintain clear and proactive communication with client employees, ensuring outstanding customer service and satisfaction.
- Collaboration: Collaborate with senior IT technicians to assist in complex problem-solving and contribute to ongoing improvement initiatives.
- Planning and Troubleshooting: Participate in planning and troubleshooting sessions to address IT concerns and enhance overall system performance.
Requirements:
- Minimum matric qualification.
- Valid driver’s license and own vehicle. – Will be required to travel locally to sites
- Passion for IT and a willingness to learn.
- Excellent communication skills.
- Overtime / Saturdays may be required
Software Applications Exposure:
- Microsoft Office Suite
- Remote Desktop Applications
- Antivirus and Security Software
- Networking Tools
Salary: R7 000
ONLY SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED
Desired Skills:
- Eager & Willing to learn
- Technical Mindset
- Good interpersonal Skills
- Troubleshooter