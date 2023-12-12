Junior IT Technician

Pinetown – A dynamic and growing IT company managing a large client’s diverse IT infrastructure, is seeking a passionate Junior IT Technician to join their team.

An IT company that manages a large corporate is seeking a Junior IT technician who is willing and able to learn. The role involves on-site and remote support, troubleshooting, network and software management, and collaborative efforts with the senior IT technicians.

This is an office-based position in Pinetown.

Responsibilities:

On-site Support: Drive to various client sites to resolve emergent IT concerns promptly and efficiently.

Drive to various client sites to resolve emergent IT concerns promptly and efficiently. Remote Troubleshooting: Utilize remote applications to troubleshoot and resolve IT issues remotely, ensuring minimal disruption to client operations.

Utilize remote applications to troubleshoot and resolve IT issues remotely, ensuring minimal disruption to client operations. Network Management: Assist in managing and maintaining the client’s network infrastructure, ensuring optimal performance and security.

Assist in managing and maintaining the client’s network infrastructure, ensuring optimal performance and security. Software Support: Provide support for various software applications, troubleshoot issues, and ensure seamless operation.

Provide support for various software applications, troubleshoot issues, and ensure seamless operation. Hardware Maintenance: Assist with hardware installations, upgrades, and troubleshooting to guarantee the client’s hardware infrastructure’s reliability.

Assist with hardware installations, upgrades, and troubleshooting to guarantee the client’s hardware infrastructure’s reliability. Server Administration: Work alongside senior IT technicians to support and maintain server environments.

Work alongside senior IT technicians to support and maintain server environments. Emergency Response: Respond promptly to emergency IT concerns and provide effective solutions to minimize downtime.

Respond promptly to emergency IT concerns and provide effective solutions to minimize downtime. Client Communication: Maintain clear and proactive communication with client employees, ensuring outstanding customer service and satisfaction.

Maintain clear and proactive communication with client employees, ensuring outstanding customer service and satisfaction. Collaboration: Collaborate with senior IT technicians to assist in complex problem-solving and contribute to ongoing improvement initiatives.

Collaborate with senior IT technicians to assist in complex problem-solving and contribute to ongoing improvement initiatives. Planning and Troubleshooting: Participate in planning and troubleshooting sessions to address IT concerns and enhance overall system performance.

Requirements:

Minimum matric qualification.

Valid driver’s license and own vehicle. – Will be required to travel locally to sites

Passion for IT and a willingness to learn.

Excellent communication skills.

Overtime / Saturdays may be required

Software Applications Exposure:

Microsoft Office Suite

Remote Desktop Applications

Antivirus and Security Software

Networking Tools

Salary: R7 000

ONLY SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED

Desired Skills:

Eager & Willing to learn

Technical Mindset

Good interpersonal Skills

Troubleshooter

