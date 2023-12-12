Lead Developer

We are looking for a Lead Developer who will play a critical role in leading a team of Developers in delivering a high-quality software solution to an offshore client. A valid passport is essential for this role as there is a high likelihood of travel into Africa mid-project. The initial project you will lead is a self-service mobile and progressive web application.

Expertise that is required for this role:

Strong mobile development experience using React Native and Golang

Solid experience in Typescript and JavaScript

A minimum of 5 years hands on experience designing and developing Microservices.

Minimum of 5 years relevant experience with API concepts and technologies.

5 years’ experience in system integration

Experienced in 3-tier, n-tier, cloud computing, Microservices Architectures and Service Oriented Architecture.

Understanding and experience using Application Lifecycle Management tools to manage business requirements manageability + traceability, version control, deployment/automated build, and test case management.

NodeJS and React Native experience is advantageous

Experience developing within an Agile methodology.

Jira, Confluence.

Desired Skills:

Golang

React Native

Node.js

JIRA

TypeScript

JavaScript

Microservices Arxchitecture

API

SOA

Agile

System Integration

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

