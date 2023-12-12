We are looking for a Lead Developer who will play a critical role in leading a team of Developers in delivering a high-quality software solution to an offshore client. A valid passport is essential for this role as there is a high likelihood of travel into Africa mid-project. The initial project you will lead is a self-service mobile and progressive web application.
Expertise that is required for this role:
- Strong mobile development experience using React Native and Golang
- Solid experience in Typescript and JavaScript
- A minimum of 5 years hands on experience designing and developing Microservices.
- Minimum of 5 years relevant experience with API concepts and technologies.
- 5 years’ experience in system integration
- Experienced in 3-tier, n-tier, cloud computing, Microservices Architectures and Service Oriented Architecture.
- Understanding and experience using Application Lifecycle Management tools to manage business requirements manageability + traceability, version control, deployment/automated build, and test case management.
- NodeJS and React Native experience is advantageous
- Experience developing within an Agile methodology.
- Jira, Confluence.
Desired Skills:
- Golang
- React Native
- Node.js
- JIRA
- TypeScript
- JavaScript
- Microservices Arxchitecture
- API
- SOA
- Agile
- System Integration
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years