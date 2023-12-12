Lead Developer – Gauteng Midrand

Dec 12, 2023

We are looking for a Lead Developer who will play a critical role in leading a team of Developers in delivering a high-quality software solution to an offshore client. A valid passport is essential for this role as there is a high likelihood of travel into Africa mid-project. The initial project you will lead is a self-service mobile and progressive web application.
Expertise that is required for this role:

  • Strong mobile development experience using React Native and Golang
  • Solid experience in Typescript and JavaScript
  • A minimum of 5 years hands on experience designing and developing Microservices.
  • Minimum of 5 years relevant experience with API concepts and technologies.
  • 5 years’ experience in system integration
  • Experienced in 3-tier, n-tier, cloud computing, Microservices Architectures and Service Oriented Architecture.
  • Understanding and experience using Application Lifecycle Management tools to manage business requirements manageability + traceability, version control, deployment/automated build, and test case management.
  • NodeJS and React Native experience is advantageous
  • Experience developing within an Agile methodology.
  • Jira, Confluence.

Desired Skills:

  • Golang
  • React Native
  • Node.js
  • JIRA
  • TypeScript
  • JavaScript
  • Microservices Arxchitecture
  • API
  • SOA
  • Agile
  • System Integration

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position