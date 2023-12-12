MTN SA, Huawei combat loadshedding for SMEs

MTN Business, in collaboration with Huawei and Verteco, has launched the Power-M inverter and battery solar solution tailored for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

An advanced loadshedding solution, HUAWEI Power-M is designed to provide a space-efficient and digital backup power solution for SMEs. With its versatility, Power-M can cater to the power requirements of various business setups, ranging from small offices to larger establishments.

“At MTN Business we understand that loadshedding is hindering small business growth and potential, and through our partnership with Huawei, we aim to empower these businesses by offering a reliable and flexible power backup solution,” says Songezo Masiso, GM SME and indirect Channel at MTN SA. “The Power-M module not only provides a seamless backup power solution but also offers the flexibility to integrate with various power sources such as grid and diesel generators, and solar panels. This ensures that businesses can adapt their power backup setup according to their evolving needs.”

HUAWEI Power-M, available online and through selected MTN Retail stores offers an all-in-one solution that negates the need for additional devices and can withstand even the most challenging grid conditions.

Featuring an all-in-one system with a silent inverter battery and a 10-year swop-out warranty, this solution guarantees a continuous power supply. The modular design allows easy expansion of battery capacity for future needs, addressing loadshedding concerns. Safety is through an exclusive built-in suppression kit.

SMEs have the option to enhance their power backup setup with solar panel add-ons, enabling them to harness renewable energy sources, or add new batteries without sacrificing performance, providing scalability and long-term viability.

The solution comes with flexible financing options through Centrafin and Absa, enabling SMEs to acquire the Power-M solution with ease. Customers can choose to purchase the solution outright or opt for a rental option, catering to their specific financial requirements. The Power-M solution is available from R1699 PM x 60, subject to credit approval, and can be installed within 10 days.