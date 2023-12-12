RPG Developer

Calling all AS/400 RPG Wizards! Unleash your coding sorcery, unravel legacy challenges, and lead our digital realm into a new era of efficiency and innovation. The quest for an AS/400 RPG Developer extraordinaire begins now – embark on this career adventure and redefine the future of enterprise solutions. Join us as we rewrite the code of success! Apply today and let your AS/400 RPG skills reign supreme!

Minimum Requirement

Matric.

Relevant technical or business qualification (Degree or Diploma).

Minimum 3-5 years IT experience.

Knowledge of the Software Development Lifecycle.

Senior developer (3+ years RPG / ILE experience).

Embedded SQL.

Experience using IBM Rational IDE.

Fully free-form RPG using embedded SQL.

Proficient in SQL400.

CLLE.

Web Front-end technology (e.g., PHP/JS) experience (advantageous).

Experience with XML and JSON (advantageous).

Integration with 3rd party services via web services. E.g., SOAP and RESTful API (advantageous).

Responsibilities

Required to partake in the development of application code, by liaising with other developers via designing, and planning to satisfy the requirements of business users.

Assist developers in ensuring that code standards and the development process are adhered to.

Plan and implement solutions for the effective development of a program to meet specifications and deadlines.

Required to stay abreast of industry standards.

Plan and execute Unit Testing, Systems Integration Testing, and archiving of test results.

Partake in the development of System and Functional Documentation, operations manuals, systems processes, and technical designs. Is accountable for getting these documents done.

Analyse, and resolve difficult and complex system issues, by working with the end users and other IT support staff.

Writing technical specifications according to functional requirements.

Translate functional requirements into design specifications, according to the development standard.

Required to do standby on occasion.

Required to do production support on occasion.

Responsible for developing quality code according to technical specifications.

Desired Skills:

RPG

IMB

Developer

