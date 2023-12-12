Calling all AS/400 RPG Wizards! Unleash your coding sorcery, unravel legacy challenges, and lead our digital realm into a new era of efficiency and innovation. The quest for an AS/400 RPG Developer extraordinaire begins now – embark on this career adventure and redefine the future of enterprise solutions. Join us as we rewrite the code of success! Apply today and let your AS/400 RPG skills reign supreme!
Minimum Requirement
- Matric.
- Relevant technical or business qualification (Degree or Diploma).
- Minimum 3-5 years IT experience.
- Knowledge of the Software Development Lifecycle.
- Senior developer (3+ years RPG / ILE experience).
- Embedded SQL.
- Experience using IBM Rational IDE.
- Fully free-form RPG using embedded SQL.
- Proficient in SQL400.
- CLLE.
- Web Front-end technology (e.g., PHP/JS) experience (advantageous).
- Experience with XML and JSON (advantageous).
- Integration with 3rd party services via web services. E.g., SOAP and RESTful API (advantageous).
Responsibilities
- Required to partake in the development of application code, by liaising with other developers via designing, and planning to satisfy the requirements of business users.
- Assist developers in ensuring that code standards and the development process are adhered to.
- Plan and implement solutions for the effective development of a program to meet specifications and deadlines.
- Required to stay abreast of industry standards.
- Plan and execute Unit Testing, Systems Integration Testing, and archiving of test results.
- Partake in the development of System and Functional Documentation, operations manuals, systems processes, and technical designs. Is accountable for getting these documents done.
- Analyse, and resolve difficult and complex system issues, by working with the end users and other IT support staff.
- Writing technical specifications according to functional requirements.
- Translate functional requirements into design specifications, according to the development standard.
- Required to do standby on occasion.
- Required to do production support on occasion.
- Responsible for developing quality code according to technical specifications.
Desired Skills:
- RPG
- IMB
- Developer