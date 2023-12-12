Senior Android Engineer

Senior Android Engineer

Remote / San Francisco

12 month contract – rate negotiable

Are you an Android Software Engineer eager to make a positive impact?

Is this you?

Do you thrive on delivering exceptional user experiences while embracing cutting-edge technologies? Join our client that is all about creating a kinder world where everyone has a neighbourhood they can rely on.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

As an Android Software Engineer, your work will involve crafting an exceptional Android app that adheres to platform conventions, delights users, and adopts modern practices like Kotlin, MVI, and GraphQL. You’ll contribute to networking, analytics, modular app structure, and testing infrastructure while making direct enhancements to our client’s product. Mentoring junior engineers and shaping the engineering culture is part of the job.

Where you’ll be doing it

You’ll be part of a collaborative and inclusive work environment, supporting a hybrid employment experience. Our client values a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

What you’ll need

To excel in this role, you should have at least 5 years of engineering experience and a desire to mentor junior engineers. Experience in the following will be a bonus. Expertise in Kotlin and leveraging its features to increase the safety and clarity of our codebase. Familiar with modern networking stack, such as OkHttp, Retrofit, and GraphQL. Passion for Ul architecture best practices such as MVI and libraries including RxJava, MvRx, and Epoxy. Familiar with architecting a large app for efficient modularization and dependency injection via Dagger and Gradle

What you’ll get

Join a company that values kindness and community building. Contribute to a ground breaking Android app, connect with neighbours worldwide, and shape the future of the platform.

How to apply

For a confidential discussion please contact Judy Engelbrecht on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed].

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem just send us what you have.

“Please note: This position is for the upcoming new year. Due to the festive season, our team will be operating with limited staff, so responses to applications may be delayed. We appreciate your patience and will get back to you as soon as possible in the new year. Happy holidays!”

Desired Skills:

Kotlin

Modern networking stack

OkHttp

Retrofit

GraphQL

UI Architecture

MVI

RxJava

MvRx

Epoxy

Dagger

Gradle

Android SDK

App Development Android

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position