Senior Automation Tester at Reverside

Dec 12, 2023

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

We are seeking a skilled and experienced Senior Automation Testerto join our dynamic IT team at Reverside with the following skills.

Job Title: Senior Automation Tester

Skills required :

  • Strong English communication
  • Java
  • Selenium
  • Appium
  • RestAssured
  • Knowledge of Banking is required

Qualifications

Preferred Education:

  • Matric
  • ISTQB Foundation
  • Agile Certificate
  • A Bachelor’s Degree or Diploma in a related area such as Computer Science, Information Technology.

Skills:

  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
  • Attention to detail
  • Accurate
  • Ability to grasp concepts quickly
  • Excellent written and verbal business communication skills

Experience

  • 3 to 4+ years of experience

Desired Skills:

  • Strong analytical
  • Attention to detail
  • Excellent written and ver
  • Ability to grasp concepts

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position