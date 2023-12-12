Senior Automation Tester at Reverside – Gauteng

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
We are seeking a skilled and experienced Senior Automation Testerto join our dynamic IT team at Reverside with the following skills.
Job Title: Senior Automation Tester
Skills required :
- Strong English communication
- Java
- Selenium
- Appium
- RestAssured
- Knowledge of Banking is required
Qualifications
Preferred Education:
- Matric
- ISTQB Foundation
- Agile Certificate
- A Bachelor’s Degree or Diploma in a related area such as Computer Science, Information Technology.
Skills:
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
- Attention to detail
- Accurate
- Ability to grasp concepts quickly
- Excellent written and verbal business communication skills
Experience
- 3 to 4+ years of experience
Desired Skills:
- Strong analytical
- Attention to detail
- Excellent written and ver
- Ability to grasp concepts
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]