Senior Automation Tester at Reverside – Gauteng

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

We are seeking a skilled and experienced Senior Automation Testerto join our dynamic IT team at Reverside with the following skills.

Job Title: Senior Automation Tester

Skills required :

Strong English communication

Java

Selenium

Appium

RestAssured

Knowledge of Banking is required

Qualifications

Preferred Education:

Matric

ISTQB Foundation

Agile Certificate

A Bachelor’s Degree or Diploma in a related area such as Computer Science, Information Technology.

Skills:

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Attention to detail

Accurate

Ability to grasp concepts quickly

Excellent written and verbal business communication skills

Experience

3 to 4+ years of experience

Desired Skills:

Strong analytical

Attention to detail

Excellent written and ver

Ability to grasp concepts

About The Employer:

