Senior Full-Stack C# ASP.Net Developer (Fully remote) – Western Cape Cape Town

A fast-growing international startup consultancy building bespoke software to create digital transformation

solutions for a wide variety of corporate clients requires a Senior C# ASP.Net Developer.

The candidate will be required to develop software and applications using mainly C#, ASP.NET and Client side technologies.

This is a small consulting company and the candidate must be willing to learn new technologies and be involved in all aspects of software development. The candidate must however be strong on the web client

development side.

Characteristics must include an ability to train and review junior developer’s code as well as demonstrate creativity when solving problems. The candidate should also be prepared to take the lead on small development pods and work well under pressure to meet deadlines.

If successful, the candidate will have an opportunity to work within a technically minded and global

development team of experienced industry professionals and gain exposure to creating new solutions for a variety of international companies.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Information Technology, Engineering or proven experience based equivalent

Responsibilities:

For this role, the successful candidate will write, develop and test high quality code

Peer review work

Mentor more junior developers

Lead on designs for software solutions and large projects

Specific Skills & Experience:

Solid experience with C# and ASP.Net

Excellent knowledge of web client-side technologies JavaScript (Angular/React/Vue/JavaScript framework) Typescript CSS

Proven formal software development experience

Must be technically strong with a passion for coding

Good understanding of Object-Oriented design and coding

Good knowledge of SQL Server (and relevant ORM such as Entity Framework)

Experienced using source control

Be able to translate business feedback and requirements into working software solutions

Personal Characteristics:

Analytical thinking with attention to detail

Willing to learn new technologies

Disciplined self-starter who can work unsupervised/autonomously in a flexible work environment

Advantages:

Financial industry background

Azure services

Additional information regarding the role –

Looking for Engineering type candidates

Have Full Stack as well as Back End experience

Need to be very good with front end and up to date with it and use it daily

Be good at and enjoy problem solving

Like being challenged

Handle change as there are always new projects – they don’t take 12 months plus to complete things

Be innovative

Have new ideas

Entrepreneurial

Must be strong on front-end

Very strong with JavaScript, Angular frameworks but JavaScript is a must and very important

Microsoft Azure

C#

Full Stack

Asp.Net

Desired Skills:

JavaScript

Full Stack

Back End

Angular Frameworks

Front End

Developer

Software Engineer

Learn more/Apply for this position