Senior FullStack ERP Software Engineer – Remote Remote

Senior Fullstack Software Engineer – ERP

Columbus / Remote

12 month contract – rate negotiable

Join a dedicated team to streamline the lifecycle tracking of hardware and contribute to the development of software for ERP systems.

Is this you?

Do you excel in fast-paced environments and possess a strong drive to streamline business operations while enhancing user experiences? If you’re passionate about working on complex, impactful projects, this role might be a perfect fit.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

As a Software Engineer on the Business Information Systems (BIS) team, you’ll play a vital role in developing software for an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system. You’ll work on designing and implementing ERP applications to optimize business operations and user experiences. Your work will involve developing new modules within an open-source ERP application, enhancing efficiency, and eliminating redundancies. Expect to work with various tools like React, PostgreSQL, Python, and more.

Where you’ll be doing it

Join a pioneering company with a mission to transform global logistics and make the world’s supply chain more equitable and resilient.

What you’ll need

Bring your 5+ years of full-stack engineering experience. Expertise in both frontend (React, JavaScript, Typescript) and backend (Python, Node JS) development is essential, along with familiarity with relational databases like Postgres. Your knowledge should extend to database fundamentals, distributed source control (Git), and tools like Sqlalchemy and Prisma.

What you’ll get

Join a transformative company at the forefront of instant delivery and logistics, collaborating to create solutions that streamline business processes and enhance the user experience.

How to apply

For a confidential discussion please contact Judy Engelbrecht on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed].

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem just send us what you have.

“Please note: This position is for the upcoming new year. Due to the festive season, our team will be operating with limited staff, so responses to applications may be delayed. We appreciate your patience and will get back to you as soon as possible in the new year. Happy holidays!”

Desired Skills:

React

JavaScript

TypeScript

Python

Node.Js

PostgreSQL

GIT

sqlalchemy

Prisma

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

The company based in the USA streamlines the lifecycle tracking of hardware and contributes to the development of software for ERP systems.

