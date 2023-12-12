Senior IT Project Manager at Pure Solutions Group

The search is on for a Senior Software Project Manager with 10+ years of experience in IT project management and 2+ years’ experience as a PM team lead. Our project managers are responsible for the planning, scheduling, budgeting, execution, and delivery of software and web projects. The Team Lead not only manages their own projects, but also assists their team members, acts as a point of escalation for the team, manages team meetings and conducts performance check-ins and reviews.

Job Duties and Responsibilities:

Build and maintain strong relationships with clients and resources

Create and deliver accurate and engaging presentations to clients

Work closely with resources to ensure that client’s expectations are met and projects are delivered timeously

Identify and communicate project risks throughout project lifecycles

Create and maintain project documentation

Liaise with testers and developers throughout the test cycle to ensure the quality of projects delivered

Ensure projects are delivered on budget

Create opportunities for future projects or enhancements

Manage the project management team

Point of escalation for project management

Skills/experience required:

Practical IT project management skills essential

10+ years’ experience in an IT project manager role (software, not hardware)

Proven history of successfully managing a team of project managers for 2+ years

Understanding of the principles of the software development lifecycle

Working knowledge of Microsoft Azure Dev Ops

Good writing and communication skills

Technical background and exposure to .NET and web development projects

Exposure to continuous integration/continuous deployment methodology

Exposure to cloud technologies

Confident and professional

Effective, highly organised and detail orientated

Please note: Applicants must have a high-speed internet connection at home, as well as a load-shedding back-up and a quiet space to work.

Applicants must hold valid South African passports or work permits valid until at least 2026.

Salary is dependent on experience.

This is initially a contract position, but may become permanent should both parties agree.

Desired Skills:

Project Manager

team leader

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years Software

More than 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

About The Employer:

Pure Solutions is an established online development company with a variety of large corporate clients. We work in a professional and comfortable work environment where focus is on teamwork, collaboration, and the ability to achieve results. While we are based in the Southern Suburbs of Cape Town, we are fully remote for the foreseeable future. This role will suit a team player who is also comfortable working at home and connecting with their colleagues and clients online.

