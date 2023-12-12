Senior Ruby on Rails .NET Developer at RecruiTech – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client is looking for a seasoned Ruby on Rails/.NET Developer for an exciting opportunity to join a fully remote leading web and product development company. You will be responsible for delivering functional, beautiful, scalable, secure and user focused software.

Responsibilities:

Play a significant role in developing a complex web-based application, where you will account for scalability, reliability, security, and performance of the application

Working with front and backend web technologies

Working and scaling applications using relational databases such as MySQL, SQL Server, PostgreSQL

Working within a team environment

Requirements:

10+ years web development experience

Ruby on Rails – you love Ruby and have used Rails to develop one or more complex/functional web apps

JavaScript/TypeScript – used extensively for Stimulus, SPA frameworks and backend NodeJS services. Experience with [URL Removed] or React would be useful

C# ASP .NET MVC/WEB API (transitioning to .NET 8) experience is not required, but a bonus. They have several .NET services hanging around

MySQL or any other relational database technology where you’ve gone beyond just querying a database, and have had to consider concurrency, scalability and performance

Redis

Git – they use GitHub as their repository service

TDD – experience writing and maintaining unit and integration tests is important

Docker – experience using Docker to build, share or run applications would be useful

Please send your CV to [Email Address Removed] or for more information, contact us on [Phone Number Removed]; (VoIP) or [Phone Number Removed];.

In sending your CV, you confirm that you have read and understood our POPI Policy found on our website [URL Removed] Should you be unsuccessful for this particular position, you have no objection to us retaining your personal information in our database which you confirm is true, correct and up to date. Should a suitable opportunity arise, we will contact you and request your permission to submit your information.

Desired Skills:

Ruby on Rails

.NET Developer

Javascript

TypeScript

WEB API

Git

Docker

TDD

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position