Senior Software Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

A reputable Software house is looking to employ a Senior Software Developer, who will contribute to the development and implementation of complex software solutions. An All-Star who will be responsible for designing, coding, testing, and maintaining software applications, as well as provide technical guidance and leadership to other members of the Software Development Team. If you think you’ve got what it takes, then we want you to join our tech tribe.

Qualifications and Experience:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or similar field (advantageous).

At least 5-7 years of experience within a development environment (advantageous).

3 – 5 years of database experience or 5 – 7 years of server/client-side language experience (advantageous).

Demonstrated leadership/mentoring skills.

Detailed knowledge of the SDLC and management of software projects.

Good written and verbal communication skills.

Strong attention to detail.

Responsibilities:

Actively contribute to design and planning meetings, discussions and documentation.

Design solutions using the most appropriate approved architectural pattern.

Ensure design patterns used are increasing the organisational levels of high-volume, transactional performance, resilience, automation and innovation.

Ensure design meets best practices and are Test, DevOps and Support friendly.

Set objectives or goals with timeline.

Ensure checked-in code is reviewed to ensure standards are met and the code base is sound.

Deliver a solution which ensures the maximum operational capacity requirement is achieved or exceeded.

Ensure the solution protects the user against making errors.

Ensure the user interface is pleasing and presents a satisfying interaction for the user.

Ensure the solution is accessible and can be used by people with the widest range of characteristics, capabilities, cultures and languages where appropriate.

Ensure the solution performs appropriately under agreed conditions for extended periods of time without the need for intervention (despite potential attacks).

Respond to outages and failures when and where needed.

Ensure complete data recoverability and the desired state of the solution can be re-established (despite potential attacks).

Provide support to the Dev Support when required during operational events and create or assist with the creation of SOP’s.

Perform troubleshooting and effectively resolve issues to increase solution stability and reduce intervention required over time.

Recommend and execute approved improvements to development methods and solution.

Desired Skills:

Test

DevOps

Knowledge of the SDLC

Management of software projects

