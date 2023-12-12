Software Engineer – Full Stack – Remote Remote

Software Engineer, Full Stack (Remote)- USA Based tech company

12-month contract – rate negotiable

Bring your passion for software engineering in this challenging role with a digital sports media company that’s changing the game in sports journalism.

Is this you?

Our client is at the heart of sports fans’ universes and on the lookout for top talent to join their global team. If you’re passionate about crafting performant web applications, collaborating with cross-functional teams, and making an impact in a fast-paced environment, then this is for you.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

In this role, you’ll collaborate with design and product teams to create an exceptional web UI. You’ll build a high-performance backend/API layer, write essential tests, and swiftly address user-reported production issues. Providing guidance to the team, you’ll influence technology direction, propose product improvements, and contribute to process enhancements.

Where you’ll be doing it

Join this exciting and innovative team, where you’ll be part of a company that’s revolutionizing the world of digital sports media. Comfortable with a high degree of autonomy (self-motivated, organized) with the ability to work remotely across time zones

What you’ll need

A bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a relevant discipline is required. Our client works with two primary tech stacks: one in React (Next.js) with an Apollo/GraphQL API layer, and another in PHP (WordPress) with a REST API layer. Experience with any of these technologies is preferred but not mandatory. Our backend relies on MySQL, ElasticSearch, and DynamoDB, all hosted on AWS.

What you’ll get

You will get to work with a team that is passionate about working with all the technologies and love to develop high-quality code.

How to apply

For a confidential discussion please contact Judy Engelbrecht on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed].

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem just send us what you have.

“Please note: This position is for the upcoming new year. Due to the festive season, our team will be operating with limited staff, so responses to applications may be delayed. We appreciate your patience and will get back to you as soon as possible in the new year. Happy holidays!”

Desired Skills:

React

Apollo

GraphQL

API

PHP

WordPress

RestAPI

Mysql

ElasticSearch

DynamoDB

AWS

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Digital sports media company that’s changing the game in sports journalism. Based in the USA – offers remote working opportunities.

