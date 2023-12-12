Stage Zero launches alternative energy solutions

Independent power provider Stage Zero has launched a range of reliable, sustainable and affordable energy solutions to alleviate grid pressure and load shedding frustration experienced by many South African homes and businesses.

Stage Zero, a new entrant in the independent energy industry, helps everyday South Africans save money and reduce their reliance on Eskom by offering its customers access to portable, solar and backup battery solutions at an affordable monthly service fee, that meets their specific needs.

Additionally, ongoing maintenance, and a replacement guarantee of their power solutions are also included, removing the risk, additional costs and hassle from the customer or business owner. Stage Zero customers are also able to upgrade their plans as new and improved solutions become available.

Abraham van der Merwe, CEO of Stage Zero, says: “We want to make electricity as accessible as possible to as many people as possible. To do this, we enter into short-term contracts with homeowners, renters and businesses who wish to save on their utility bills or reduce their exposure to load shedding and as a result, our customers have greater control over their energy requirements.

“By helping reframe our energy crisis from one where households own a problem to one where a company solves that problem for households, Stage Zero is showing what happens when local companies conjure up solutions to South African problems. Most importantly, its giving South Africans a glimpse of what our world could look like when we finally hit stage zero,” says van der Merwe.