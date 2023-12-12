Systems Administrator (SQL DBA) – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

ENSURE technology infrastructure runs optimally as your strong technical skills is sought by a provider of cutting-edge IT Solutions to join its tight-knit team as a Systems Administrator (SQL DBA). You will be responsible for the maintenance, configuration, and reliable operation of computer systems and servers – installing hardware and software and participating in research and development to continuously improve and keep up with the IT business needs of the organisation. You will also actively resolve problems and issues with computer and server systems to limit work disruptions within the company. The ideal candidate must have Matric/Grade 12, a relevant tertiary qualification and industry qualifications, understand network setup & management and proficiency with Windows Server (2016, 2019), LAN, WAN, Exchange 2019 / Office 365, Active Directory, TCP/IP, Hyper-V, Bash, PowerShell, VMware, DHCP, DNS, VPNs, Routing.

DUTIES:

Perform delivery, physical setup, installation, troubleshooting and repair of all hardware, software, and networking.

Maintain IT inventories, updating schedules as needed and properly disposing of equipment.

Conduct maintenance on computers, printers, routers, smartphones, etc.

Train users on software applications and systems.

Manage network servers and technology tools.

Setup accounts and workstations.

Monitor performance and maintain systems according to requirements.

Troubleshoot issues and outages.

Ensure security through access controls, backups and firewalls.

Upgrade systems with new releases.

SQL Server setup and configuration.

Design, implement and maintain virtualization infrastructure.

Windows OS Administration.

Ensure software license compliance.

Procurement of IT specific goods.

Recommend software and hardware enhancements.

Handle and maintain backup procedures.

Monitor system performance and troubleshoot issues related to performance, connectivity, and security problems.

Create and maintain system documentation, including standard operating procedures and system diagrams.

Assist with implementation of Disaster Recovery plans and backup procedures both on-premises and in the cloud.

Participate in the development and implementation of IT policies and procedures.

Collaborate with other departments to ensure that IT systems meet the needs of the organisation.

Stay up to date with emerging technologies and trends in System Administration, Actuarial Computing, and DevOps practices.

Evaluate and implement new Actuarial technologies and solutions.

Provide technical guidance and mentorship to Junior System Administrators.

Provide after-hours support for Infrastructure related emergencies, monitoring as well occasional weekend maintenance.

Other duties as assigned or as required by future needs.

Company Specific –

Deployment/Updates of proprietary software systems.

Remote and on-site support of proprietary software systems.

After-hours support of proprietary software systems.

Configure live displays.

Expertise in managing and maintaining computer systems and networks, including hardware and software upgrades, patches, and security configurations both on-premises and in the cloud.

Manage database access and permissions.

Ensure that databases meet users’ requirements.

Liaise with Programmers, Applications / Operational staff, IT Project Managers, and other technical staff.

Review and manage database security, integrity, and backup procedures.

Write operating manuals and provide training and support for database use.

Devise and implement processes for resolving faults and data loss.

Write Disaster Recovery Plans.

Archive data.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Matric/Grade 12.

Tertiary qualification and relevant industry qualifications.

Experience/Skills –

Knowledge of a scripting language.

Advanced knowledge of Windows Server (2016, 2019) operating systems.

Understanding of network setup and management.

Microsoft 365.

Basic TCP/IP Networking knowledge essential: DHCP, DNS, VPNs, Routing.

Experience with various Internet Connectivity Mediums: ADSL, 3G/LTE, Fibre, Microwave.

Experience with Virtual Environments: Hyper-V, VMware.

Experiencing in managing large server infrastructure across multiple sites.

Managing deployments/rollouts.

Managing server virtualization technologies like VMware Server/ESX.

Managing Backup software solutions like Veeam.

A solid understanding of LAN/WAN networking.

Administration of Exchange 2019 / Office 365.

Active Directory/LDAP user and group administration.

Ability to troubleshoot network issues including back bone infrastructure issues.

Ability to troubleshoot VPN issues.

LAN Routing and Switching design, configuration, and troubleshooting (VLANs, IP Subnetting, 802.1Q trunks).

Adept at Scripting Languages like (Bash, PowerShell, etc.)

Experience mentoring Junior System Administrators.

Valid Driver’s License.

Advantageous –

MS Certification and Dell Server Certification.

Experience with Networking Hardware and Proxy Servers.

ATTRIBUTES:

Must be able to work under pressure.

Must be able to address multiple calls simultaneously and prioritize accordingly.

Resourcefulness and problem-solving aptitude.

Be a good team player.

Neatness in work is essential.

Passion for the IT industry.

Excellent communication and people skills.

Client service skills and customer approach.

Excellent time management skills.

Positive, confident approach to work and colleagues.

Honest and reliable.

Self-motivated.

Flexible and able to adapt to an agile rapidly changing environment.

Extremely organised and able to prioritize workload.

Positive, self-motivated individual.

Able to work independently and takes ownership for own work delivery.

Team player, with a sense of humour.

Good communication skills.

Self-driven.

Strong attention to detail.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

