This is what Saffers searched for in 2023

Google has released the South African results of its 2023 Year In Search trends, revealing the terms, people, topics, questions and events that captured the attention of the public in the past 12 months.

This years’ results show a heightened interest in celebrities, sporting events, special observed days, notable personalities who have passed on, and technology.

The Cricket and Rugby World Cups soared to the top of the most searched sporting events by South Africans this year, while Springboks reigned supreme on the most searched athlete lists. The Rugby World Cup and Inter Miami also captured significant interest, claiming the second and third spots on the lists respectively.

Among celebrities and media personalities who passed away this year, rapper, producer and businessman Kiernan Forbes, also known as AKA topped the search list for loss. Another South African rapper Costantinos Tsobanoglou, better known as Costa Titch was the second most-searched individual in this category.

After conquering the box office worldwide, Barbie soared to the top of South Africa’s most searched movies and TV shows, followed by the biographical thriller film, Oppenheimer, and the series Shaka Ilembe.

Thabo Bester and media personality and popular DJ Cyan Boujee were the top two most-searched individuals in the country, with both appearing in headlines various times in the past 12 months.

While South Africans were eager to know the dates of upcoming events like Father’s Day, Mother’s Day and the Rugby World Cup final, their online searches also revealed a diverse range of interests, including literary comparisons and health concerns. “How is poetry different to other writing genres?” and “How are mumps spread?” are the top second and third top general questions that South Africans were searching for answers to. The most searched general question this year concerned Celine Dion’s well-being.

The full lists of Top Trending Searches by South Africans in 2023 are:

Top 10 trending holidays searched

When is Father’s Day 2023? When is Mother’s Day in 2023? When is Eid 2023? When is the rugby world cup final? When is Easter 2023? When is Ramadan 2023? When are schools opening 2023? When is Diwali 2023? When is Father’s Day in 2023? When is Good Friday 2023?

Top 10 most searched general questions in 2023

How is Celine Dion doing? How is poetry different to other writing genres? How is mumps spread? How is cholera transmitted? How is profit divided between owners/shareholders/investors? How is Derek Watts doing? How is heritage day celebrated in South Africa essay? How is Jamie Foxx doing? How is knowledge created? How is Ascension day celebrated?

Top 10 people searched in 2023

Thabo Bester Cyan Boujee Nadia Nakai Dr Nandipha Magudumana Andrew Tate Derick Hougaard Steve Harvey Sim Dope Anele Tembe Tyla

Top 10 movies and TV shows searched in 2023

Barbie movie Oppenheimer Shaka Ilembe John Wick 4 Fast X Queen Charlotte Bridgerton The last of us Creed 3 Fatal Seduction Kaleidoscope

Top searched Loss in 2023

AKA Costa Titch Matthew Perry Tina Turner Derek Watts Titanic submarine Zoleka Mandela Mangosuthu Buthelezi Christian Atsu Eusebius Mckaiser Olive Barker Angie Oeh

Top 10 most searched athletes in 2023

Springboks Siya Kolisi Bongi Mbonambi Faf de Klerk Eben Etzebeth Cheslin Kolbe Ox Nche Hakimi Roger Federer Ronaldo

Top 10 sporting events searched in 2023

Cricket world cup Rugby world cup Inter miami Banyana banyana Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns Wimbledon 2023 Liverpool vs man united Al nassr Netball world cup Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury

Top searches related to technology in 2023

Dstv stream iphone 15 Google’s 25th birthday Titanic submarine Samsung 23 Samsung a14 Whatsappgb Threads