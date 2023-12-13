Application Developer (Bachelors Degree Completed) – Gauteng Johannesburg North

- Our client is looking to hire professionals who are passionate about the industry and have the ability to design, develop and maintain mobile and web applications.
- The developers will work on worldwide projects based out of South Africa.
- Some overseas travel may be required.
- You must have project management skills as well as time management skills in order to work on multiple projects simultaneously.
- You will be responsible for creating visually appealing and user-friendly web and mobile applications.
- You must have the motivation to continuously implement self-improvement through researching the newest software technologies.
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology.
- Relevant IT or Development certification.
Experience:
- 1 Years of experience required – Skills in Microsoft Maui, Xamarin, Visual Studio, C, Angular, React.
Technologies:
- Microsoft Maui
- Xamarin
- Visual Studio
- C#
- Angular
- React
- HTML5
- CSS 3
- JavaScript
- jQuery
- Bootstrap
- Responsive design
- MVC
- .Net
- razor
- IIS
- net
- .Net core (Dot Net core)
- WCF/Web services
- WebAPI
Desired Skills:
- Application Developer
- Developer
- C# Developer
- Angular Developer