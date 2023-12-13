Application Developer (Bachelors Degree Completed)

  • Our client is looking to hire professionals who are passionate about the industry and have the ability to design, develop and maintain mobile and web applications.
  • The developers will work on worldwide projects based out of South Africa.
  • Some overseas travel may be required.

  • You must have project management skills as well as time management skills in order to work on multiple projects simultaneously.
  • You will be responsible for creating visually appealing and user-friendly web and mobile applications.
  • You must have the motivation to continuously implement self-improvement through researching the newest software technologies.

Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology.
  • Relevant IT or Development certification.

Experience:

  • 1 Years of experience required – Skills in Microsoft Maui, Xamarin, Visual Studio, C, Angular, React.

Technologies:

  • Microsoft Maui
  • Xamarin
  • Visual Studio
  • C#
  • Angular
  • React
  • HTML5
  • CSS 3
  • JavaScript
  • jQuery
  • Bootstrap
  • Responsive design
  • MVC
  • .Net
  • razor
  • IIS
  • net
  • .Net core (Dot Net core)
  • WCF/Web services
  • WebAPI

Desired Skills:

  • Application Developer
  • Developer
  • C# Developer
  • Angular Developer

