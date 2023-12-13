AWS/Azure DevOps Engineer

Our client is a leading software company specializing in developing cutting-edge solutions for the healthcare, hospitality, and financial services industries, among others. We take pride in our commitment to delivery, growth, and ethics, and we foster a culture of passion and excellence. With a strong emphasis on work-life balance, we offer a hybrid working environment and generous leave policies to ensure our employees’ well-being. Our software solutions are widely used and trusted, and you may have already interacted with our software without even realizing it.
Key Responsibilities:
- Lead or drive the implementation of AWS infrastructure as code including CI/CD elements
- Develop high quality software solutions using AWS Serverless Technologies and JavaScript/React
- Apply general design patterns and paradigms to deliver technical solutions
- Collaborate with others to design and deliver holistic secure solutions
- Work with a range of complex systems
- Work with a variety of platforms and application
- Work with complex infrastructure
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather and analyze requirements, design software solutions, and implement robust and scalable applications.
- Develop efficient and maintainable code, adhering to best practices and coding standards.
- Collaborate with team members to continually improve software development processes and enhance team productivity.
- This is not a pure infrastructure-related role – general programming experience and knowledge of ReSTful API implementation are essential
- Tech Stack:
- JavaScript/NodeJS,
- AWS (Networking (VPC),
- EC2,
- CloudFormation/CDK,
- RDS,
- OpenSearch (ELK),
- Lamda,
- DynamoDB),
- Azure DevOps,
- API Implementation (WSO2 preferred) Other
Skills:
- Have worked as a developer with DevOps CI/CD experience for at least 5 years
- Have solid Java and JavaScript/TypeScript with React and/or Java development experience
- Have experience in developing ReSTful APIs using JavaScript/NodeJS or Java
- Have worked with and implemented APIs on an API Gateway technology (WSO2 preferred)
- Be experienced in implementing Azure DevOps deployment pipelines
- Minimum of 3 years hands-on experience with AWS based implementations
- Current (still valid) AWS Certification(s) at associate level or higher
- Have deep experience working in headless Linux environments
- Ideally you have worked on some large complex technical projects
- Preferred experience but not essential Financial Services or Banking experiences
- Be willing to contribute to the design of solutions
- Be able to master a complex and dynamic technical environment
- Have a flair for operating across a broad technical landscape
- Be adept at working with highly skilled technical people
- Aptitude for dealing with organisational change
- Maintain compliance with governance requirements
- Be able to research and figure things out
- Be able to work both independently and as part of a team Qualifications
- A degree in Computer Science or a related field is desirable but not mandatory; equivalent industry experience is highly valued.
Don’t waste time, apply now!
