Business Analyst

The role holder will be responsible to bridge the gap between Business and IT to ensure delivery of business benefits in solutions and operations. Understanding the business needs, and through a structured process

documenting and validating them in the Requirements Elicitation Document and Business Case. Identifying stakeholders, eliciting their needs, assessing their readiness and applying Change Management to ensure the successful delivery of the solution. Contributing to the testing and validation the functionality of the technical solution against the business requirements. Building and maintaining strong relationships with clients. Participating in quality assurance and governance functions as required in the project framework.

Key Skills:

During the conceptualisation phase, conduct a Stakeholder mapping.

Continue to assess stakeholder impact (Stakeholder Assessments) for the

duration of the project and implement appropriate actions to mitigate issues.

During the initiation phase, design and implement a Communication Plan

and Strategy that will address the needs of the main stakeholders.

Prior to Implementation, conduct a Change Readiness assessment to

identify implementation risks and issues.

Business Process Document:

Define and document the As-Is and To-Be processes of the project. Define the scope of the project in terms of peopleprocess-technology that is impacted.

During the elicitation phase, facilitate interactive workshops to elicit and clarify business requirements and impacted business processes.

Gauge the extent and depth of a problem which may or may not be confined to his/her own business or development area through his/her insight into the extent of the problem or opportunity.

Challenge the business in their thinking, especially to understand the intent of the business requirement.

Pursue enquiries with clients to understand the “why” rather than the “what” of the business request.

Create and maintain the Business Requirements Specification and Project

Glossary document.

Maintain and update the Requirements Traceability Matrix.

In all cases apply knowledge of the business strategy, processes and

products to ensure that the documents sufficiently address the underlying business need for the project.

Ensure that documents adhere the required internal standards.

Obtain sign-off on the documents that were authored.

Requirements:

Digital Experience

Payments Experience

Financial / Banking Sector Experience

Business case development

Process modelling

Analysis

Design

Application testing

Quality management

Business products

Business processes knowledge

Organisational awareness

Don’t waste time, apply now!

Desired Skills:

Digital Experience

Payments Experience

Financial / Banking Sector Experience

Business case development

Process modelling

Analysis

Design

Application testing

Quality management

Business processes knowledge

Organisational awareness

Learn more/Apply for this position