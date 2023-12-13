Business Analyst

Our client requires the services of a passionate and qualified individual to expand its dynamic team for the enhancement of services to the clients.

Job Purpose:

To research and identify business needs and determine solutions to business problems. Solutions include a software-systems development component, process improvement, organizational change, strategic planning and policy development.

Role Responsibilities:

  • Involved in identifying functional and Non-Functional requirements and creating the Functional System Design document (FSD)
  • Created User Requirement Specification (URS) and maintaining the Requirement Traceability Matrix (RTM) related document.
  • Develop and maintain existing reports which are required for projects
  • Involved in User Interface (UI) analysis with the business team to validate accuracy.
  • Getting URS checked and signed off by the Product Manager
  • Review content to ensure the scope is clear
  • Enforce templates in SDLC
  • Understand the business requirements, identify gaps in different processes, and implement process improvement initiatives across the business improvement model.
  • Proactively ensuring that the development team and QA team understand the requirements by attending daily team meetings and arranging clarification sessions.
  • Driving project schedules and assisting cross-functional development teams from design through to release.

Requirements for a Business Analyst:

  • Lean Sigma Six or similar certifications will be advantages
  • Applicable Tertiary Degree or Diploma
  • ECBA/CCBA/IIBA qualification or relevant similar qualification
  • A minimum of 3-years’ experience in a similar role
  • 3+ years’ experience in MS Office, especially Word and Excel
  • Sound knowledge of the Bank, Insurance or payments industry
  • At least 3 years prior experience in agile and waterfall methodologies

Note:

  • Contract: Permanent (a probation period will apply)
  • Working hours: Hybrid (2-3 days a week at the office)
  • Available: As soon as possible

Desired Skills:

  • Agile methodologies
  • Microsoft Office
  • Systems Software
  • Waterfall Methodologies

