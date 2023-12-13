Business Analyst – Gauteng Arcadia

Our client requires the services of a passionate and qualified individual to expand its dynamic team for the enhancement of services to the clients.
Job Purpose:
To research and identify business needs and determine solutions to business problems. Solutions include a software-systems development component, process improvement, organizational change, strategic planning and policy development.
Role Responsibilities:
- Involved in identifying functional and Non-Functional requirements and creating the Functional System Design document (FSD)
- Created User Requirement Specification (URS) and maintaining the Requirement Traceability Matrix (RTM) related document.
- Develop and maintain existing reports which are required for projects
- Involved in User Interface (UI) analysis with the business team to validate accuracy.
- Getting URS checked and signed off by the Product Manager
- Review content to ensure the scope is clear
- Enforce templates in SDLC
- Understand the business requirements, identify gaps in different processes, and implement process improvement initiatives across the business improvement model.
- Proactively ensuring that the development team and QA team understand the requirements by attending daily team meetings and arranging clarification sessions.
- Driving project schedules and assisting cross-functional development teams from design through to release.
Requirements for a Business Analyst:
- Lean Sigma Six or similar certifications will be advantages
- Applicable Tertiary Degree or Diploma
- ECBA/CCBA/IIBA qualification or relevant similar qualification
- A minimum of 3-years’ experience in a similar role
- 3+ years’ experience in MS Office, especially Word and Excel
- Sound knowledge of the Bank, Insurance or payments industry
- At least 3 years prior experience in agile and waterfall methodologies
Note:
- Contract: Permanent (a probation period will apply)
- Working hours: Hybrid (2-3 days a week at the office)
- Available: As soon as possible
Desired Skills:
- Agile methodologies
- Microsoft Office
- Systems Software
- Waterfall Methodologies