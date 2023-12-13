Business Analyst – Gauteng Arcadia

Our client requires the services of a passionate and qualified individual to expand its dynamic team for the enhancement of services to the clients.

Job Purpose:

To research and identify business needs and determine solutions to business problems. Solutions include a software-systems development component, process improvement, organizational change, strategic planning and policy development.

Role Responsibilities:

Involved in identifying functional and Non-Functional requirements and creating the Functional System Design document (FSD)

Created User Requirement Specification (URS) and maintaining the Requirement Traceability Matrix (RTM) related document.

Develop and maintain existing reports which are required for projects

Involved in User Interface (UI) analysis with the business team to validate accuracy.

Getting URS checked and signed off by the Product Manager

Review content to ensure the scope is clear

Enforce templates in SDLC

Understand the business requirements, identify gaps in different processes, and implement process improvement initiatives across the business improvement model.

Proactively ensuring that the development team and QA team understand the requirements by attending daily team meetings and arranging clarification sessions.

Driving project schedules and assisting cross-functional development teams from design through to release.

Requirements for a Business Analyst:

Lean Sigma Six or similar certifications will be advantages

Applicable Tertiary Degree or Diploma

ECBA/CCBA/IIBA qualification or relevant similar qualification

A minimum of 3-years’ experience in a similar role

3+ years’ experience in MS Office, especially Word and Excel

Sound knowledge of the Bank, Insurance or payments industry

At least 3 years prior experience in agile and waterfall methodologies

Note:

Contract: Permanent (a probation period will apply)

Working hours: Hybrid (2-3 days a week at the office)

Available: As soon as possible

Desired Skills:

Agile methodologies

Microsoft Office

Systems Software

Waterfall Methodologies

Learn more/Apply for this position