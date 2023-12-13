Data Analyst (Remote) – Western Cape Stellenbosch

ENVIRONMENT:

JOIN the dynamic team of a cutting-edge Communication Solutions Platform seeking a talented & highly driven Data Analyst with a meticulous eye for detail & a passion for turning data into actionable insights. You will develop and maintain SQL queries for data extraction, transformation, and loading processes while performing data validation and quality assurance. Applicants must have proven experience in a similar role with strong SQL skills, problem-solving, analysis, organizational and time management skills with the ability to handle multiple tasks and deadlines. Any experience with Yellowfin BI will be advantageous.

DUTIES:

Develop and maintain SQL queries for data extraction, transformation, and loading processes.

Create and maintain dashboards and reports using tools like Yellowfin BI.

Perform data validation and quality assurance to ensure accuracy and reliability of analytical results.

Identify trends, patterns, and anomalies in data sets to inform strategic business decisions.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand business requirements and translate them into data-driven solutions.

REQUIREMENTS:

Proven experience as a data analyst with strong SQL skills.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Excellent communication skills and the ability to work collaboratively in a team environment.

Familiarity with data visualization tools (Yellowfin BI will be beneficial).

Efficient organizational and time management skills to handle multiple tasks and deadlines.

