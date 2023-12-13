DevOps Engineer (JHB) – Gauteng Sandton

ENVIRONMENT:

A strong technical DevOps Engineer with Automation expertise using Ansible and Terraform is sought by a dynamic Network Distribution company to join its Joburg team. Your core role will entail automating and managing the deployment, scaling, and management of cloud and on-premises infrastructure using Ansible and Terraform as well as design, develop, and maintain Automation scripts to support CI/CD pipelines and infrastructure as code. The successful incumbent must have 3+ years’ experience in a similar role with a focus on Automation using Ansible & Terraform, 3+ year’s SQL (MSSQL), have strong C# (.Net Core), Python, Windows, Linux, AWS, CI/CD and preferably React.

DUTIES:

Automate and manage the deployment, scaling, and management of cloud and on-premises infrastructure using Ansible and Terraform.

Design, develop, and maintain Automation scripts to support CI/CD pipelines and infrastructure as code.

Collaborate with Development teams to create and maintain infrastructure configurations and deployment patterns.

Work closely with the Operations team to manage and resolve production issues related to infrastructure and applications.

Utilize Docker containers for application deployment and management, with container orchestration for scaling and failover.

Develop and implement monitoring and logging solutions to provide visibility into the health and performance of cloud and on-premises infrastructure.

Build and maintain tools to manage cloud and on-premises infrastructure and applications.

Mentor junior team members and provide technical guidance on best practices for DevOps and Infrastructure Automation.

REQUIREMENTS:

3+ Years’ experience as a DevOps Engineer, with a focus on Automation using Ansible and Terraform.

3+ Years’ experience with SQL (MSSQL).

Strong programming skills in C# (.Net core) and Python, experience with React is preferable.

Experience working in a Windows and Linux environment, with expertise in Docker containers and container orchestration.

Knowledge of cloud infrastructure, most notably AWS, and experience with cloud-based services and tools.

Strong understanding of CI/CD pipelines

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and effectively manage multiple tasks and priorities.

Excellent problem-solving, communication, and collaboration skills.

Analytical.

Attention to detail.

Industry Awareness.

Information Seeking.

Innovation.

Judgement (Decision-making).

Knowledge of technology (that supports product).

Logical thinking.

Managing Complexity.

Planning and Organising.

Problem Solving.

Product Knowledge.

Research and investigating.

Desired Skills:

Devops

Linux

Python

