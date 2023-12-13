Front End Developer

Our client has a fantastic perm venture available for an Intermediate Front End Developer. This role is based in Pretoria offering a market-related package.

Our client is a technology solutions partner, with specialist services for Revenue and Customs Authorities. The knowledge gained over 20 years within this market enables the team to leverage the technology platforms and components to the benefit of their customers, and the broader eco-system within other government departments and private sector companies.

Responsibilities:

Implement new Front-End requirements using Angular/Typescript and Bootstrap with JavaScript, HTML5, CSS.

Maintain existing Front-End applications written in Angular/Typescript.

Implement the ‘look and feel’ and usability guidelines for Front-End development.

Requirements:

Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or matric and at least 3 years relevant experience as a front-end developer as part of a team in a software development team.

Keen interest to continue to be a Front-End developer and deepen knowledge and skill.

A good understanding of the SDLC process, tools, technologies, frameworks and techniques related to software development.

A strong knowledge of JavaScript, Angular/Typescript, REST framework, JSON and XML. Skills and Knowledge requirements

Ability to work in a team environment: Follow and collaborate on a common design model.

Keen to work with team development tools: Use of source control applications (preferably GIT) and build tools (preferably Jenkins); Use of a UML tool for documentation.

Knowledge and experience in the following technologies:

Angular 10 and newer

JavaScript/TypeScript o NodeJS

HTML5 o CSS o NGRX

REST framework and JSON

Maven o Experience in web architecture and frameworks o Experience with an application server (Tomcat, WebSphere (Liberty, BASE, ND) – preferable)

SQL and experience with a relational e (PostgreSQL, MySQL, DB2 – preferable)

Ability to deliver production quality software by paying attention to detail, do extensive unit testing and support software testing phases.

Knowledge and experience of the following would be a plus:

Bootstrap o Webpack, NPM, Yarn, Maven

JAXB, XML Schema o Integration experience (Web services and JMS)

Business process/workflow layers e.g. JBPM, BPEL, Activity – preferable

Desired Skills:

angular

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position