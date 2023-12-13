Front End Developer (React) (Remote)

ENVIRONMENT:

YOUR keen eye for beautiful digital visuals as a Front End Developer coupled with your expertise in React, is sought by cutting-edge Communication Solutions Platform to join its team. You will create the user-facing portion of applications using React (Next.js) and TypeScript. The ideal candidate should have at least 3 years’ experience in a similar role including being able to create enterprise web applications that deliver great user experience. You will require strong React including its core principles and be skilled in HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Redux, RTK & RESTful APIs. You will also need experience with service workers and PWAs, be familiar with accessibility standards for mobile and web & have a solid understanding of browser rendering behaviour and performance.

DUTIES:

Develop new user-facing features using React.

Build reusable components and libraries for future use.

Collaborate with the Design team to ensure the technical feasibility of UI/UX designs.

Optimize web applications and websites for maximum speed and scalability.

Participate in code reviews and ensure code quality and standards are maintained.

Work closely with other Developers, Product Owners, and stakeholders to ensure timely delivery of high-quality software.

REQUIREMENTS:

At least 3 years of experience in Front End Development.

Strong proficiency in React and its core principles.

Strong proficiency in HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.

Experience with popular state management frameworks (Redux, RTK).

Experience with service workers and PWAs.

Experience working with a design system.

Familiarity with RESTful APIs and backend integration.

Familiarity with accessibility standards for mobile and web.

Good understanding of browser rendering behaviour and performance.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong communication, collaboration, and problem-solving skills.

COMMENTS:

