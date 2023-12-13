Full Stack Java Developer Learnership – Copy at Geeks4learning – Gauteng Sandton

We are currently recruiting for our Full Stack Java Developer Learnership Programme. Please see below for more information:
Learnership Requirements:
Education
Grade 12 is essential:
- Maths (Minimum Level 4 – 50%)
- English (Minimum Level 4 – 50%)
- Maths Literacy (Minimum Level 5 – 60%)
- 2nd language (Minimum Level 4 – 50%)
- National Diploma or Degree in Information Technology
Specific Requirements
- Not be engaged in post Matric studies or formal employment
- Be between the ages of 18 and 29 years
- Passion for IT (Java) and career-orientated
Personal attributes and Skills
- Effective communication skills in verbal and non-verbal English language
- Good work attitude and work ethic
- Diligent and hard-working
- Self-driven and goal-oriented toward your career
- Innovative, critical thinking and problem-solving skills
- Good attention to detail
- Time management and planning skills
- Ability to work independently
- Team-oriented and ability to work well within a team
- Basic computer skills
Our Hiring Process:
- Submit your application for the learnership programme
- Complete the questionnaire and send relevant documents
- Write an IKM assessment
- Attend an interview to assess your knowledge and skills
- Begin your journey to excellence
Candidates with disabilities are encouraged to apply!
As an equal opportunity company we believe in giving people with disabilities a fair chance to pursue a successful career.
Desired Skills:
- Knowlege and Passion For
- Basic Computer Skills
- Time Management
- Self-Driven
- Critical Thinker
About The Employer:
We live in a digital age that is being pushed forward by rapidly evolving technology and information systems. In all industries, there is a need for qualified {{IT}} professionals to drive digital strategy and capabilities forward. Skilled data engineers, machine learning specialists and other {{IT}} professionals are in high demand in all industries.