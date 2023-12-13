Full Stack Java Developer Learnership – Copy at Geeks4learning – Gauteng Sandton

We are currently recruiting for our Full Stack Java Developer Learnership Programme. Please see below for more information:

Learnership Requirements:

Education

Grade 12 is essential:

Maths (Minimum Level 4 – 50%)

English (Minimum Level 4 – 50%)

Maths Literacy (Minimum Level 5 – 60%)

2nd language (Minimum Level 4 – 50%)

National Diploma or Degree in Information Technology

Specific Requirements

Not be engaged in post Matric studies or formal employment

Be between the ages of 18 and 29 years

Passion for IT (Java) and career-orientated

Personal attributes and Skills

Effective communication skills in verbal and non-verbal English language

Good work attitude and work ethic

Diligent and hard-working

Self-driven and goal-oriented toward your career

Innovative, critical thinking and problem-solving skills

Good attention to detail

Time management and planning skills

Ability to work independently

Team-oriented and ability to work well within a team

Basic computer skills

Our Hiring Process:

Submit your application for the learnership programme

Complete the questionnaire and send relevant documents

Write an IKM assessment

Attend an interview to assess your knowledge and skills

Begin your journey to excellence

Candidates with disabilities are encouraged to apply!

As an equal opportunity company we believe in giving people with disabilities a fair chance to pursue a successful career.

Desired Skills:

Knowlege and Passion For

Basic Computer Skills

Time Management

Self-Driven

Critical Thinker

About The Employer:

We live in a digital age that is being pushed forward by rapidly evolving technology and information systems. In all industries, there is a need for qualified {{IT}} professionals to drive digital strategy and capabilities forward. Skilled data engineers, machine learning specialists and other {{IT}} professionals are in high demand in all industries.



