Intermediate Java Developer

Dec 13, 2023

Join a team of passionate, friendly, diverse software engineers and play a key role in the design, development, and deployment of industry-changing end-to-end software solutions.

On Offer:

  • Project exposure across multiple industries.
  • Learning & development culture.
  • The client will pay for any certifications you would like to pursue.
  • Specialists in career growth, they will assist to plot out your career and suggest which areas of learning may be best for you.
  • Developers do not do support or maintain as there is a Managed Services team, you are free to focus on your code!

KEY REQUIREMENTS:

  • 6 years plus highly developed expertise in the Java and JavaScript OOP languages
  • Strong expertise in at least one of the major frameworks – Java, Node, React, and Angular
  • Exposure to and experience with various other back and front-end development tools
  • Exposure to and experience with various web development tools

  • A high degree of technical understanding and ability to express complex problems and processes to other members of the team and representatives of the client

  • A highly developed problem-solving ability

  • A drive for ethical, professional delivery, and personal growth.

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • Node
  • React
  • Angular
  • OOP

