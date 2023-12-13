Intermediate Java Developer

Join a team of passionate, friendly, diverse software engineers and play a key role in the design, development, and deployment of industry-changing end-to-end software solutions.
On Offer:
- Project exposure across multiple industries.
- Learning & development culture.
- The client will pay for any certifications you would like to pursue.
- Specialists in career growth, they will assist to plot out your career and suggest which areas of learning may be best for you.
- Developers do not do support or maintain as there is a Managed Services team, you are free to focus on your code!
KEY REQUIREMENTS:
- 6 years plus highly developed expertise in the Java and JavaScript OOP languages
- Strong expertise in at least one of the major frameworks – Java, Node, React, and Angular
- Exposure to and experience with various other back and front-end development tools
- Exposure to and experience with various web development tools
A high degree of technical understanding and ability to express complex problems and processes to other members of the team and representatives of the client
A highly developed problem-solving ability
- A drive for ethical, professional delivery, and personal growth.
Don’t Waste Time, Apply Now !!!
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Node
- React
- Angular
- OOP