Intermediate SQL Developer – Gauteng Pretoria

Experience as an Intermediate SQL developer as part of a team in a software development environment.

Responsibilities/Tasks:

Develop complex T-SQL queries, Stored Procedures and Triggers.

Assist in the design of the relational database architecture for new development projects.

Develop new / alter existing SQL objects based off a set of requirements.

Troubleshoot SQL objects that fail.

Support the development team in troubleshooting application performance using SQL profiler and optimizing SQL queries or tuning indexing.

Service requests from business, which include changes to processes or ad hoc data requests.

Develop according to set coding standards and processes.

Collaborate with Business Analysts to define scope and goals, track milestones, decide priorities, and report regularly to team leaders and BA’s.

Work with Business Analysts to identify and understand source data systems.

Contribute to all phases of the SDLC process extending from requirements gathering and design to development, testing and deployment.

Investigate and fix production issues.

Develop and test extraction, transformation and load processes.

Work in a very data driven environment and use data analysis skills to anticipate and fix bugs.

Supporting production databases.

Monitor production databases regularly or respond to any database issues by bringing down the database or taking the database offline.

Monitoring or optimizing the performance, security, backup, recovery or integrity of database management systems.

Minimum Requirements:

Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering/Mathematical Sciences and/ or at least 4-5 years relevant experience as a SQL developer as part of a team in a software development environment

Relevant Microsoft Certification (SQL developer/Azure) will be beneficial.

2 Years relevant experience as an Intermediate SQL developer as part of a team in a software development environment.

Ability to work in a team environment: Follow mentorship/provide team leader mentorship, collaborate on a common (UML) design model.

A good understanding of the SDLC process, tools and techniques specifically as applied to software development methodology.

Experience working with security sensitive data (beneficial)

Skills and Knowledge requirements:

Knowledge of security vulnerabilities and working impact on solutions.

Experience of the following in Microsoft SQL Server: Relational database design principles Understanding of SQL Server Administration SQL OLTP development SQL Query optimization SQL Query analysis Database object design XML and JSON structures (beneficial) Good XML manipulation skills in XQuery (beneficial)

Basic understanding of front-end languages like HTML, CSS, JAVA script (Beneficial)

Ability to deliver production quality software by e.g., paying attention to detail, do extensive unit testing and support quality testing phases.

Knowledge and experience of the following tool sets: SQL Server Management Studio 2012 upwards SQL profiler (beneficial)

Some knowledge on cloud services like Azure, AWS (Beneficial)

Good understanding of data integrity and security best practices.

Hands on experience in Exception Handling and Troubleshooting

Troubleshooting slow running queries, Profiling Performance Issues (Beneficial)

Desired Skills:

Sql Developer

Sql

TSql

Microsoft SQL Server

