Intermediate to experienced IT Business Analyst – Gauteng Pretoria

Exciting Job Opportunity: Intermediate to experienced IT Business Analyst. Are you a dynamic and experienced Technical / IT Business Analyst ready to take on the challenge of evaluating intricate business problems? If you thrive on investigating calculation errors, resolving system process failures, drafting functional specifications, and testing product processes and calculations, then this role is tailor-made for you!
Key Responsibilities:
- Evaluate the technical intricacies of business problems
- Investigate calculation errors and system process failures
- Draft functional specifications for product processes and analyses
- Test product processes and calculations for optimal functionality
- Comprehend documentation needs required to tackle business challenges
- Provide comprehensive reports on software installation and configuration
- Perform routine software installations and de-installations
- Analyze business requirements for solution scope, feasibility, impact, and cost
- Ensure User Requirement Specifications align with business needs
- Ensure system solutions meet business requirements and conduct operational readiness assessments
- Investigate current industry and technological trends for improvement opportunities
- Create features on Jira with specified Acceptance Criteria for User Journeys
- Work in an Agile environment, reporting daily tasks to Scrum Masters
- Drive service improvement initiatives
- Be solution-oriented with a focus on system administration and analysis
Qualifications:
- Degree in Computer Science or related field
- Proven experience as a Technical Business Analyst
- Strong understanding of legislations and transformation acts
- In-depth knowledge of system administration and analysis
- Familiarity with Agile methodologies
- Proficient in creating features on Jira with specified Acceptance Criteria
- Excellent communication and collaboration skills
- Ability to provide detailed reports on software installations and configurations
Why Join Us:
Engage in cutting-edge projects that challenge and elevate your skills
Collaborate with a dynamic team in an Agile environment
Opportunities for continuous learning and professional growth
Make a meaningful impact on business processes and efficiency
If you are a proactive and solution-oriented individual ready to contribute to our team’s success, we want to hear from you! Apply now by sending your resume and a cover letter to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- IT business analyst
- agile
- business analyst
- JIRA
- transformation acts
- legislation