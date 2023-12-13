Intermediate to experienced IT Business Analyst

Exciting Job Opportunity: Intermediate to experienced IT Business Analyst. Are you a dynamic and experienced Technical / IT Business Analyst ready to take on the challenge of evaluating intricate business problems? If you thrive on investigating calculation errors, resolving system process failures, drafting functional specifications, and testing product processes and calculations, then this role is tailor-made for you!

Key Responsibilities:

Evaluate the technical intricacies of business problems

Investigate calculation errors and system process failures

Draft functional specifications for product processes and analyses

Test product processes and calculations for optimal functionality

Comprehend documentation needs required to tackle business challenges

Provide comprehensive reports on software installation and configuration

Perform routine software installations and de-installations

Analyze business requirements for solution scope, feasibility, impact, and cost

Ensure User Requirement Specifications align with business needs

Ensure system solutions meet business requirements and conduct operational readiness assessments

Investigate current industry and technological trends for improvement opportunities

Create features on Jira with specified Acceptance Criteria for User Journeys

Work in an Agile environment, reporting daily tasks to Scrum Masters

Drive service improvement initiatives

Be solution-oriented with a focus on system administration and analysis

Qualifications:

Degree in Computer Science or related field

Proven experience as a Technical Business Analyst

Strong understanding of legislations and transformation acts

In-depth knowledge of system administration and analysis

Familiarity with Agile methodologies

Proficient in creating features on Jira with specified Acceptance Criteria

Excellent communication and collaboration skills

Ability to provide detailed reports on software installations and configurations

Why Join Us:

Engage in cutting-edge projects that challenge and elevate your skills

Collaborate with a dynamic team in an Agile environment

Opportunities for continuous learning and professional growth

Make a meaningful impact on business processes and efficiency

If you are a proactive and solution-oriented individual ready to contribute to our team’s success, we want to hear from you! Apply now by sending your resume and a cover letter to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

IT business analyst

agile

business analyst

JIRA

transformation acts

legislation

Learn more/Apply for this position