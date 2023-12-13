IT Security Specialist – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client in the Information Technology sector, based in Bryanston (Johannesburg), is looking to employ an IT Security Specialist.
Requirements:
- LPIC (Essential).
- Fortinet NSE 6 (preferable).
- CCSA/CCSE (Advantageous).
- 8 -10 years in same / or similar role.
Responsibilities:
Linux server administration:
- Administration and Support of Antivirus Solution (Symantec Endpoint).
- Samba management, configuration and troubleshooting.
- Configuration of Samba and Windows integration.
- Troubleshooting Windows server AD and Linux server trust relationship.
- Determine and configure hardware settings.
- File management: creation, permissions and removal.
- Troubleshooting Kernel faults and bugs.
- Installing kernel patches.
- Custom configuration or solutions on client request.
- Advanced Disk and RAID management and troubleshooting.
- Troubleshooting system resource usage.
- Server Recovery.
- Setup and installation of new system (Proxmox).
- QC of newly setup servers (Proxmox).
General technical support:
- Provide full hardware level support on Servers.
- Troubleshooting of Server failures and escalation to server team as required.
- Creation of users on both Windows and Linux platforms.
- Troubleshooting of any active Linux Service.
- Configuring VPN Server.
- Restoring of Backups for clients.
- Monitor health of Server whenever connected.
- Understanding and designing of scripts for automation of tasks.
Networking and connectivity:
- Configuration of routers.
- Configuration of wireless access points with VLANs.
- Configuration of managed switches.
- Troubleshooting of physical network failures.
- Troubleshooting of network Routing and Mail flow.
- Configuration of VLANs on Linux servers.
- Troubleshoot failover faults.
- Troubleshoot connectivity faults.
- Troubleshooting and tracing network faults.
- Configuring firewall rules.
- Configuration of network and routing scripts.
- Configuration of failover scripts.
Other administrative responsibilities of the role:
- Ticket management.
- Tickets are to be updated daily with work notes or discussions with the client.
- Time spend to be recorded accurately on every ticket.
- Billing notes to be done accurately, and professionally.
- Ensuring that all communication is checked to spelling and grammar mistakes.
- Ensuring tickets are addressed before the specified time to ensure that tickets don’t exceed the SLA threshold and breaches occur.
- Configuration files to be updated with every change on the client’s network and saved within the company record on ConnectWise.
Should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Configuration
- IT
- Linux Sevice
- Proxmox
- Symantex Endpoint
- Troubleshooting