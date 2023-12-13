Junior / Graduate .Net Developer

If you are passionate about software development and design and you are looking to make a long-term career and grow into a software architect, consultant, team leader, development director or even business partner, this is for you.

You will form part of our dynamic team where we push the limits of possibility, stretch the creative imagination, and strive to impress our clients.

Our client is looking for an inspired, motivated individual that has high self-esteem and is very ambitious. We need someone that will make it their own, take ownership, and do what is necessary to complete designated assignments, someone that is willing to learn, strive for excellence and takes pride in what they do and their delivery.

KEY REQUIREMENTS

Microsoft .Net C#

Microsoft SQL Server

HTML5 / CSS3 / Javascript

Microsoft TFS / Azure DevOps

ADDITIONAL

Must be a South African Citizen

Must have a valid Driver’s License

Don’t have a Criminal record

Don’t have a Fraud record

Don’t have a Bad Debt record

BENEFICIAL COMPETENCIES

Agile development

Scrum and Kanban methodologies

Understanding Design Principles, patterns and structures

Don’t waste time, apply now!

Desired Skills:

Microsoft .Net C# – Microsoft SQL Server – HTML5 / CSS3 / Javascript – Microsoft TFS / Azure DevOps

Learn more/Apply for this position