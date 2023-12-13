Mid-Senior PHP Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

A leading Digital Marketing & Tech company with a focus in the sphere of Online Gaming seeks a highly skilled Mid-Senior PHP Developer to join its team. You will play a crucial role in the design, development and maintenance of high-quality software solutions using Laravel PHP framework. You will also ensure the seamless integration and management of various third-party APIs, including but not limited to payment processor gateways, gaming operators, and additional services, ensuring the smooth functionality and performance of applications. You must possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science/Software Engineering or related discipline with 4+ years’ work experience utilising Laravel and have strong proficiency with PHP, SOLID principles, MySQL, HTML, CSS, RESTful APIs, and JavaScript.

DUTIES:

Develop and maintain scalable Laravel PHP applications.

Design and implement efficient APIs and Web Services.

Integrate third-party APIs and services to enhance application functionalities.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand requirements and deliver solutions.

Keep the Project Manager well informed of the status of development efforts and timelines.

Troubleshoot and debug issues in existing applications.

Stay updated with the latest technologies and best practices in Software Development.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field (or equivalent work experience).

Preferred Qualifications/Experience –

Certification or additional training in Laravel or relevant technologies.

Experience in deploying and managing applications in AWS.

Knowledge of Software Testing methodologies and tools.

Experience/Skills –

4+ Years of experience in Software Development with a focus on Laravel PHP framework.

Strong proficiency in PHP, SOLID principles, MySQL, HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.

Experience in developing and consuming RESTful APIs and other Web Services.

In-depth knowledge of third-party API integrations and authentication methods (OAuth, JWT, etc.).

Ability to work in an Agile environment and manage multiple tasks effectively.

Strong attention to detail and a passion for writing clean, efficient and well-documented code.

Experience with Git version control system.

Advantageous –

Familiarity with front-end frameworks/libraries (Vue.js, React).

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent problem-solving and communication skills.

