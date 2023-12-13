Network Operations Engineer ( NOC ) – Remote Remote

Opportunity ” Noc”s from time to time and this calling should not be ignored. Your Network Operations Centre experience is needed.

My client who successfully works across multiple platforms and multiple Companies and multiple geographies is looking for a Linux NOC Engineer.

What’s needed :

4 years + as a Linux Sys Admin

Some networking experience (proven )

Hopefully you have dabbled with some Devops? Maybe some Docker / Kubernetes?

VMware or similar virtualization experience

* AWS exposure in a production environment

This global giant runs 1 24/7 operation and you would be working on a rotational shift basis. Your team or experts like you and knowledge share is common place.

Interested?

Please send your updated CV and Skills matrix to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Linux

VMware

Devops

Systems Admin

