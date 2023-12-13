PHP Software Developer

We want to employ front end software developers for our client that can work from the software design stage through to implementation phase of a project using the latest technologies and methods. Candidates are required to have a 3 – 10-year track record in distributed system design, development, and implementation.
Key Requirements
- BSc with a few years (5+) of programming experience before and during university
- Programming diploma from a recognised and respected college with a few years (5+) of programming experience
- PHP 7 and above
- HTML and CSS
- jQuery and JavaScript (ECMA 5-6)
- Understanding of JSON
- Understanding of AJAX (Using jQuery)
- Knowledge of MySQL database and the associated SQL language.
- Cloud Computing using Docker Containers
- Cloud management and deployment using Kubernetes, Amazon Web Service and / or Microsoft Azure
- High Availability computing in Linux (IMIS focuses on Ubuntu)
Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.
