PHP Software Developer

Dec 13, 2023

We want to employ front end software developers for our client that can work from the software design stage through to implementation phase of a project using the latest technologies and methods. Candidates are required to have a 3 – 10-year track record in distributed system design, development, and implementation.
Key Requirements

  • BSc with a few years (5+) of programming experience before and during university
  • Programming diploma from a recognised and respected college with a few years (5+) of programming experience
  • PHP 7 and above
  • HTML and CSS
  • jQuery and JavaScript (ECMA 5-6)
  • Understanding of JSON
  • Understanding of AJAX (Using jQuery)
  • Knowledge of MySQL database and the associated SQL language.
  • Cloud Computing using Docker Containers
  • Cloud management and deployment using Kubernetes, Amazon Web Service and / or Microsoft Azure
  • High Availability computing in Linux (IMIS focuses on Ubuntu)

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • PHP
  • HTML
  • CSS
  • Javascript
  • jQuery
  • JSON
  • SQL

