PHP Software Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

We want to employ front end software developers for our client that can work from the software design stage through to implementation phase of a project using the latest technologies and methods. Candidates are required to have a 3 – 10-year track record in distributed system design, development, and implementation.

Key Requirements

BSc with a few years (5+) of programming experience before and during university

Programming diploma from a recognised and respected college with a few years (5+) of programming experience

PHP 7 and above

HTML and CSS

jQuery and JavaScript (ECMA 5-6)

Understanding of JSON

Understanding of AJAX (Using jQuery)

Knowledge of MySQL database and the associated SQL language.

Cloud Computing using Docker Containers

Cloud management and deployment using Kubernetes, Amazon Web Service and / or Microsoft Azure

High Availability computing in Linux (IMIS focuses on Ubuntu)

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

