SAP Functional Consultant – Gauteng Sandown

Our Company is a dynamic and innovative company at the forefront of technological advancements, within the Retail Industry.

We are currently seeking a talented and experienced Functional Consultant specializing in FICO (Finance and Controlling) to join our growing team.

Responsibilities:

Configuration and Testing:

Configure and test SAP and other 3rd party FICO functions and module solutions.

Troubleshoot and resolve technical problems related to FICO.

Documentation:

Write functional and test specifications.

Develop training and testing materials.

User Support:

Provide user support and assistance for 3rd level incidents.

Resolve business-as-usual issues aligned with operations and service processes.

Process Optimization:

Make recommendations to optimize FICO processes, policies, and procedures.

Compliance and Governance:

Adhere to all IT Governance Frameworks, including policies, procedures, processes, and standards.

Solution Identification:

Identify suitable solutions for new and existing business requirements (changes and projects).

Ensure effective resolution of problems and incidents.

Database Management:

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field.

Proven experience as a Functional Consultant in FICO.

In-depth knowledge of SAP and 3rd party FICO modules.

Strong problem-solving and troubleshooting skills.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Desired Skills:

Configuration

Process optimization

FICO

