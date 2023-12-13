SAP Functional Consultant – Gauteng Sandown

Dec 13, 2023

Our Company is a dynamic and innovative company at the forefront of technological advancements, within the Retail Industry.

We are currently seeking a talented and experienced Functional Consultant specializing in FICO (Finance and Controlling) to join our growing team.

Responsibilities:

  • Configuration and Testing:
  • Configure and test SAP and other 3rd party FICO functions and module solutions.
  • Troubleshoot and resolve technical problems related to FICO.
  • Documentation:
  • Write functional and test specifications.
  • Develop training and testing materials.
  • User Support:
  • Provide user support and assistance for 3rd level incidents.
  • Resolve business-as-usual issues aligned with operations and service processes.
  • Process Optimization:
  • Make recommendations to optimize FICO processes, policies, and procedures.
  • Compliance and Governance:
  • Adhere to all IT Governance Frameworks, including policies, procedures, processes, and standards.
  • Solution Identification:
  • Identify suitable solutions for new and existing business requirements (changes and projects).
  • Ensure effective resolution of problems and incidents.
  • Database Management:

Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field.
  • Proven experience as a Functional Consultant in FICO.
  • In-depth knowledge of SAP and 3rd party FICO modules.
  • Strong problem-solving and troubleshooting skills.
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Hurry Now and Smash that Apply Button>>>>

Desired Skills:

  • Configuration
  • Process optimization
  • FICO

Learn more/Apply for this position