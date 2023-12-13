SAP Functional Consultant – Gauteng Sandown

Our Company is a dynamic and innovative company at the forefront of technological advancements, within the Retail Industry.
We are currently seeking a talented and experienced Functional Consultant specializing in FICO (Finance and Controlling) to join our growing team.
Responsibilities:
- Configuration and Testing:
- Configure and test SAP and other 3rd party FICO functions and module solutions.
- Troubleshoot and resolve technical problems related to FICO.
- Documentation:
- Write functional and test specifications.
- Develop training and testing materials.
- User Support:
- Provide user support and assistance for 3rd level incidents.
- Resolve business-as-usual issues aligned with operations and service processes.
- Process Optimization:
- Make recommendations to optimize FICO processes, policies, and procedures.
- Compliance and Governance:
- Adhere to all IT Governance Frameworks, including policies, procedures, processes, and standards.
- Solution Identification:
- Identify suitable solutions for new and existing business requirements (changes and projects).
- Ensure effective resolution of problems and incidents.
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field.
- Proven experience as a Functional Consultant in FICO.
- In-depth knowledge of SAP and 3rd party FICO modules.
- Strong problem-solving and troubleshooting skills.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
Desired Skills:
- Configuration
- Process optimization
- FICO