Scrum Master at Accenture – Gauteng Midrand

As a Scrum Master, you will help teams from our clients with their Agile way of working, more specifically help Scrum teams to thrive. This key position will put you in a central and challenging position, which offers a great opportunity to be highly visible within the client organization, create impact, further develop facilitation and coaching skills, and accelerate your professional growth.

We are looking for someone who:

Is a natural listener and can work with several types of people in- and outside the team,

Can coach one or more teams to improve their collaboration and Agile way of working,

Will challenge existing ways of working, and (help) implement improvements where necessary,

Can explain why certain behavior or processes help or block the team,

Knows how to collaborate with and challenge the Product Owner and other stakeholders,

Is comfortable with organizing meetings, training or workshops and has good facilitation skills,

Wants to play an active role in our internal Agile community,

Will play an active part in developing and coaching colleagues to become a Scrum Master,

Wants to play an active role in our internal Agile community,

Will play an active part in developing and coaching colleagues to become a Scrum Master,

Knows how to motivate a team to be at their best every day!

Your team

Accenture Technology leverages design thinking, industry insights and the latest digital and Security methodologies to help clients innovate, grow and improve their businesses. Our expertise, capabilities and experience mean that our clients (including some of the biggest brands in the world) trust us to find the right solutions for their needs.

Together with our talented international colleagues, we focus on connecting the needs of businesses with the new possibilities that come with technological progress. Because that’s where the real challenges are: inventing and testing things that have never been tried before, getting new applications ready for roll-out, and ultimately guiding clients to select and implement the right technologies – including state of the art Security solutions – to transform their businesses.

Qualifications

4+ years professional experience as a Scrum Master;

Certified (e.g. PSM1, SAFe 5.0 Scrum Master);

Preferably some experience with Agile tooling (e.g. Jira, TargetProcess).

Learn more/Apply for this position