Senior Java Developer – Remote Remote

Not all roles will be your cup of tea but this Java role may go down really smoothly.

My client, an international player in their respective field is looking to bring you out of ” hibernation ” and to ” spring” your career into 6th gear!

Calling all seasoned and senior Java Developers.

We are looking for developers with experience in the following :

Exposure to payment / banking systems and / or telecoms / ISP

6 years plus experience in a live production environment

BDD and TDD

Some exposure to Devops (Docker and Kubernetes)

Java 8 +

Any of the following : Javascript / Angularjs or React

For more information on this role please contact the IT Recruitment Specialist [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Java

Hibernate’

Spring

Angularjs

BDD

J2EE

