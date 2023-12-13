Senior SQL Database Administrator – Remote Remote

Senior SQL Database Administrator

Autonomy and flexible working hour

R 800 000 – R 1 000 000 plus benefits

An organization backed by four qualities growth, efficiency, quality, sustainability with a passion for people is seeking a

The SQL Database Administrator to design, install, monitor, maintain, and performance tune production SQL databases while ensuring high levels of data availability.

This individual is also responsible for developing, creating, and overseeing database policies to ensure availability of databases and their accompanying software.

Must be able to test processes for modifications to databases, perform database transaction and security audits As well as Establish end-user database access control levels.

To data migrations between systems, conduct research and make recommendations on database products, services, protocols while working with Application Developers to create database architectures, coding standards, and quality assurance policies and procedures.

Minimum Requirements:



5 to 10 years equivalent work experience.

Strong understanding of database structures, theories, principles, and practices.

Experience with data processing flowcharting techniques

Working technical experience with designing, building, installing, configuring and supporting SQL database servers

Strong SQL

Desired Skills:

DBA

Data Migration

SQL

