Senior System Administrator at Kgabolize Recruitment Consultancy – Gauteng Brummeria

Our has two vacancies for Senior System Administrators within the ICT Services Portfolio.

The role involves offering specialised technical support for various hardware and system software. The incumbents will be responsible for installation, testing, tuning, optimization, problem resolution, repair, upgrade, and maintenance of a wide range of systems, including operating systems, data management products, office automation products, embedded systems, mobile systems, cloud systems, web systems, and utility enabling software. The position also entails high-level problem resolution for complex systems and implementation and monitoring of security policies across a large volume of instances. This position is based in Pretoria.

The position is both hybrid and office (2 days work from home and 3 days in the office)

It also have an overtime allowance.

Qualifications, skills and experience:

A Bachelors’ Degree (NQF Level 7) or NQF 6 Diploma in computer science/engineering, or information technology.

Certified Linux Administration.

Certified Virtualisation or cloud Administration.

At least ten years of experience with server environments including the following:

Microsoft 365 Cloud Administration, configuration, and support

Linux operating systems; installing, configuring, and supporting Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7. x and 8. x, SUSE Enterprise Linux 12 and 15, Ubuntu 22.04.SS-F-HR-363 REV10 Advert –

Senior System Administrator

Windows operating systems: installing, configuring, and supporting.

Virtualization technologies: Cloud and On-premises including VMware ESXi, Microsoft Azure, etc.

Identity and user management

Web and application support including, IIS, Apache, Apache Tomcat, Nginx

Security: Configurations, patch management and vulnerability management

Expert Knowledge in:

Operating systems: Manage the whole life cycle of the instances.

Automating tasks: Configuring and maintaining large number of instances with automation tools and scripting.

Service Management processes (Problem Management, Capacity Management, Service Design, Incident Management, etc.)

Storage solutions: SAN, Server storage, cloud storage

Knowledge of Commvault backup and recovery

Critical thinking/debugging skills from application to network layer.

Working experience and knowledge of:

Architecture and Design, Data Centre, and Facilities.

Governance and legislative practices.

Best practice ICT standards and procedures.

logical thinking to gather and analyse information, design, and test solutions, and formulate plans.

Desired Skills:

Troubleshooting

Cloud Experience

Dell System experience

Back-up experience

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

