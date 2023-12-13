Senior Web Developer at Athlon – Remote Remote

Dec 13, 2023

As a Senior Developer you’ll be responsible for leading development across a range of websites and digital applications.

In this role you’ll balance technical research, planning and hands-on development. You’ll be confident at writing code, analyzing data, and contributing to the design and implementation of web-based software.

You’ll have a passion for building great digital products and will be responsible for overseeing junior and partner developers on projects, supporting across a variety of development duties.

Requirements

Hands on Development

  • Lead the technical planning and development of responsive software and websites.
  • Expert understanding of modern web development languages (HTML, CSS, JavaScript / TypeScript, jQuery…).
  • Research the most appropriate technical solutions and methodologies and define a way to integrate them into our work.
  • Adopt a component / modular build methodology ensuring products can scale.
  • Strong knowledge of GIT systems and processes for maintaining a quality code base.
  • Ensure code quality by unit testing code.
  • Have a strong working knowledge of interaction motion to build rich UI front-end experiences.

Project Leadership

  • Work positively with our team to understand technical requirements.
  • Help scope projects in terms of feasibility and timings to contribute the development approach.
  • Adopt a holistic approach to understand how code can be re-used to simplify other projects.
  • Communicate regularly and collaborate with the team.
  • Use performance metrics to monitor quality of code for seo, accessibility, best practices.
  • Manage our Git Repos using pull requests and perform peer reviews.
  • Setup / action CI/CD processes to deploy to various environments.

Working in our team

  • Support Technical Director by responding to team technical questions.
  • Assist junior / mid-weight and partner developers in development of their projects.
  • Communicate with our design team to deliver the best project outcomes.

Contribute to our culture

  • Regularly share development inspiration and knowledge
  • Confident in articulating technical solutions to colleagues and our clients
  • Suggest ideas, tools and systems to maximize the effectiveness of our processes and work
  • Contribute to brainstorming & problem solving, speaking up and getting involved

5+ years experience of:

  • HTML & CSS
  • JavaScript/DOM, PHP
  • Prototyping UI components
  • Responsive development
  • WordPress development
  • Webflow development
  • GIt processes and CI/CD

Good working knowledge of:

  • Gutenberg and ACF
  • Tailwind CSS framework
  • Motion / Animation libraries
  • SEO Platforms, such as Google Search Console / Yoast
  • Google Lighthouse
  • Google Analytics/GTM/Optimize
  • Integrating with CRM systems such as Mailchimp

About The Employer:

Athlon is a global design studio. We work with purpose-driven leaders to create brave new digital products, services and experiences.

Based in Europe, North America and Asia Pacific we operate as a remote-first global team brining together the very best talent.

Join us, and do your best work here.

