Senior Web Developer at Athlon

As a Senior Developer you’ll be responsible for leading development across a range of websites and digital applications.

In this role you’ll balance technical research, planning and hands-on development. You’ll be confident at writing code, analyzing data, and contributing to the design and implementation of web-based software.

You’ll have a passion for building great digital products and will be responsible for overseeing junior and partner developers on projects, supporting across a variety of development duties.

Requirements

Hands on Development

Lead the technical planning and development of responsive software and websites.

Expert understanding of modern web development languages (HTML, CSS, JavaScript / TypeScript, jQuery…).

Research the most appropriate technical solutions and methodologies and define a way to integrate them into our work.

Adopt a component / modular build methodology ensuring products can scale.

Strong knowledge of GIT systems and processes for maintaining a quality code base.

Ensure code quality by unit testing code.

Have a strong working knowledge of interaction motion to build rich UI front-end experiences.

Project Leadership

Work positively with our team to understand technical requirements.

Help scope projects in terms of feasibility and timings to contribute the development approach.

Adopt a holistic approach to understand how code can be re-used to simplify other projects.

Communicate regularly and collaborate with the team.

Use performance metrics to monitor quality of code for seo, accessibility, best practices.

Manage our Git Repos using pull requests and perform peer reviews.

Setup / action CI/CD processes to deploy to various environments.

Working in our team

Support Technical Director by responding to team technical questions.

Assist junior / mid-weight and partner developers in development of their projects.

Communicate with our design team to deliver the best project outcomes.

Contribute to our culture

Regularly share development inspiration and knowledge

Confident in articulating technical solutions to colleagues and our clients

Suggest ideas, tools and systems to maximize the effectiveness of our processes and work

Contribute to brainstorming & problem solving, speaking up and getting involved

5+ years experience of:

HTML & CSS

JavaScript/DOM, PHP

Prototyping UI components

Responsive development

WordPress development

Webflow development

GIt processes and CI/CD

Good working knowledge of:

Gutenberg and ACF

Tailwind CSS framework

Motion / Animation libraries

SEO Platforms, such as Google Search Console / Yoast

Google Lighthouse

Google Analytics/GTM/Optimize

Integrating with CRM systems such as Mailchimp

Please apply here [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

CSS

Web Applications Development

Web Development

WordPress

HTML

Javascript Framework

CSS Javascript

CMS Development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

Athlon is a global design studio. We work with purpose-driven leaders to create brave new digital products, services and experiences.

Based in Europe, North America and Asia Pacific we operate as a remote-first global team brining together the very best talent.

Join us, and do your best work here.

Learn more/Apply for this position