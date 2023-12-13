Senior Web Developer at Athlon

As a Senior Developer you’ll be responsible for leading development across a range of websites and digital applications.
In this role you’ll balance technical research, planning and hands-on development. You’ll be confident at writing code, analyzing data, and contributing to the design and implementation of web-based software.
You’ll have a passion for building great digital products and will be responsible for overseeing junior and partner developers on projects, supporting across a variety of development duties.
Requirements
Hands on Development
- Lead the technical planning and development of responsive software and websites.
- Expert understanding of modern web development languages (HTML, CSS, JavaScript / TypeScript, jQuery…).
- Research the most appropriate technical solutions and methodologies and define a way to integrate them into our work.
- Adopt a component / modular build methodology ensuring products can scale.
- Strong knowledge of GIT systems and processes for maintaining a quality code base.
- Ensure code quality by unit testing code.
- Have a strong working knowledge of interaction motion to build rich UI front-end experiences.
Project Leadership
- Work positively with our team to understand technical requirements.
- Help scope projects in terms of feasibility and timings to contribute the development approach.
- Adopt a holistic approach to understand how code can be re-used to simplify other projects.
- Communicate regularly and collaborate with the team.
- Use performance metrics to monitor quality of code for seo, accessibility, best practices.
- Manage our Git Repos using pull requests and perform peer reviews.
- Setup / action CI/CD processes to deploy to various environments.
Working in our team
- Support Technical Director by responding to team technical questions.
- Assist junior / mid-weight and partner developers in development of their projects.
- Communicate with our design team to deliver the best project outcomes.
Contribute to our culture
- Regularly share development inspiration and knowledge
- Confident in articulating technical solutions to colleagues and our clients
- Suggest ideas, tools and systems to maximize the effectiveness of our processes and work
- Contribute to brainstorming & problem solving, speaking up and getting involved
5+ years experience of:
- HTML & CSS
- JavaScript/DOM, PHP
- Prototyping UI components
- Responsive development
- WordPress development
- Webflow development
- GIt processes and CI/CD
Good working knowledge of:
- Gutenberg and ACF
- Tailwind CSS framework
- Motion / Animation libraries
- SEO Platforms, such as Google Search Console / Yoast
- Google Lighthouse
- Google Analytics/GTM/Optimize
- Integrating with CRM systems such as Mailchimp
About The Employer:
Athlon is a global design studio. We work with purpose-driven leaders to create brave new digital products, services and experiences.
Based in Europe, North America and Asia Pacific we operate as a remote-first global team brining together the very best talent.
Join us, and do your best work here.