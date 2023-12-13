Solutions Architect

Solutions Architect

Get out of your Silo and get A-Z

A well established professional services IT consultancy, with a longstanding MME and SME client base across the private and public sectors is offering a BSc Computer Sciences Solutions Architect the opportunity to play an A-Z role in end-to-end system integration. Harness your 5 years’ experience in troubleshooting, diagnosing, and designing solutions for the entire IT environment from HW infrastructure to cloud solutions, cyber security, and telecoms. Your MS product fluency and accreditations are essential.

Minimum requirements:

BTech or BSc Computer Sciences

3-5 years’ experience as a Solutions Architect

MS product fluency and accreditations are essential

Troubleshooting, diagnosing, and designing solutions

As Specialist Recruiters for professionals in your industry, we are well geared to represent your best career interests. Whether you are an active job seeker or just browsing, let’s have a no stress conversation about your next career move! It’s always good to have a great recruiter looking out for you!

For more exciting positions visit our website [URL Removed] or Call us on [Phone Number Removed]; and quote this advert.

Please note if you have not received feedback within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this particular opportunity.

Desired Skills:

Solutions Architect

Troubleshooting

Cloud solutions

Learn more/Apply for this position