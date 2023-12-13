System Support and Implementation Specialist – Employee Benefits – Midrand – Gauteng Midrand

Our client in the employee benefits industry is looking for a System Support and Implementation Specialist to join their team in Midrand.

Ideal start date: as soon as possible

Reporting to the System Support Manager, the successful candidate will be required to:

Be able to investigate and apply expertise to data with an intended objective to deliver on the specific area of expertise.

Be able to analyse data and extract trends to ensure improvement of processes and or customer satisfaction. This could be in the form of innovative ideas as well as the task of compiling reports.

Engage and list current challenges in the team/business and use expertise to trouble-shoot issues in order to provide workable solutions

Be able to tackle a problem with the intent of using expertise/capability and or experience to resolve speedily

Perform quality assurance based on the specialised requirements of the role.

Be able to ensure strong stake holder management ito communication (i.e.: feedback to clients, managing clients, responding to clients, attending to queries timeously)

Engage in a professional manner, whether it be verbal or face-to-face

Have the ability to communicate via different communication channels

Ensure that the brand or image of the company is always maintained by adhering to the values (in keeping in line with the KPI and values of the company)

Be a strong team player

Have both industry knowledge and experience

Ensure that the role is carried out with the relevant accuracy, attention to detail and following instructions.

Ensure that judgement and attention to detail is applied to the role

Ensure that the role is completed within required deadlines and should have the ability to organize, plan, set goals and deliver accordingly.

Strong interpersonal skills, as cross team collaboration is required.

Be able to innovate in the role

Quality of work should be thorough

Conscious of the abuse of company resources

End-to-end Implementation process of all new business and system support on various levels.

Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:

Analyse fund rules, policies and mandates and summarise in a fund setup document

Perform set up for new business

Perform data analysis, uploads and reconciliation

Independently attend meetings with Trustees, previous administrators and employers

Perform administration process training to new clients

Perform system testing on new functionality

Write test cases for new functionality

Write business specification for system enhancement and developments

Resolve first tier system related tickets logged by the business within business standards

Escalate and manage second and third tier system related tickets to applicable vendors

Internal system training

Maintain application logical access control as defined by business policy

Perform logical access control audits at a frequency defined by business policy.

Monitoring database performance

Deploying system developments into production

Work closely with developers users external vendors on system projects or system related errors.

Generate reports extracts from SQL

EBSHPERE Everest or other relevant fund administration tool knowledge

KPI’s

System Support Manage and co-ordinate system Issue/bug logs

Investigate and resolve

Investigate and escalate

Identify recurring issues and address cause

Manage and co-ordinate developments

Co-ordinate and provide input in business specifications for prioritised development logs

QA completed development logs

Co-ordinate QA failures

Create test cases

Distribute release notes to users

Perform training on highest volume user errors

Manage project development lifecycle.

Provide technical support to the team.

New business implementation

Prepare fund analysis document

System setup

Data analysis

Data upload

Prepare data reconciliation file

Prepare handover document

Handover fund to departments

System and business application maintenance

Maintain user access on all systems

Fund maintenance

REQUIREMENTS:

Matric

Database administration (MCSA Certificate)/ My SQL

Strong Excel skills

Knowledge of structured query language (SQL)

2 to 4 years’ experience in a similar position (non-negotiable)

Retirement Fund Administration experience (Preferable EbSphere – Everest)

Financial Acumen

COMPETENCIES:

Excel

Microsoft SQL Server

Communication (Written and Verbal)

English (Business writing and email etiquette)

Stakeholder management (CRM)

Industry knowledge and experience

Accuracy and attention to detail

Judgement and Decision Making

Working under pressure And Deadline driven

Organisational skills / Planning and prioritizing

Interpersonal skills

Settings goals

Cross team collaboration

Innovation

Management of time

Critical thinking

Desired Skills:

system support and implementation specialist

SQL

MYSQL

Excel

database administration

employee benefits

Everest

financial acumen

