System Support and Implementation Specialist – Employee Benefits – Midrand – Gauteng Midrand

Our client in the employee benefits industry is looking for a System Support and Implementation Specialist to join their team in Midrand.
Ideal start date: as soon as possible
Reporting to the System Support Manager, the successful candidate will be required to:
- Be able to investigate and apply expertise to data with an intended objective to deliver on the specific area of expertise.
- Be able to analyse data and extract trends to ensure improvement of processes and or customer satisfaction. This could be in the form of innovative ideas as well as the task of compiling reports.
- Engage and list current challenges in the team/business and use expertise to trouble-shoot issues in order to provide workable solutions
- Be able to tackle a problem with the intent of using expertise/capability and or experience to resolve speedily
- Perform quality assurance based on the specialised requirements of the role.
- Be able to ensure strong stake holder management ito communication (i.e.: feedback to clients, managing clients, responding to clients, attending to queries timeously)
- Engage in a professional manner, whether it be verbal or face-to-face
- Have the ability to communicate via different communication channels
- Ensure that the brand or image of the company is always maintained by adhering to the values (in keeping in line with the KPI and values of the company)
- Be a strong team player
- Have both industry knowledge and experience
- Ensure that the role is carried out with the relevant accuracy, attention to detail and following instructions.
- Ensure that judgement and attention to detail is applied to the role
- Ensure that the role is completed within required deadlines and should have the ability to organize, plan, set goals and deliver accordingly.
- Strong interpersonal skills, as cross team collaboration is required.
- Be able to innovate in the role
- Quality of work should be thorough
- Conscious of the abuse of company resources
- End-to-end Implementation process of all new business and system support on various levels.
Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:
- Analyse fund rules, policies and mandates and summarise in a fund setup document
- Perform set up for new business
- Perform data analysis, uploads and reconciliation
- Independently attend meetings with Trustees, previous administrators and employers
- Perform administration process training to new clients
- Perform system testing on new functionality
- Write test cases for new functionality
- Write business specification for system enhancement and developments
- Resolve first tier system related tickets logged by the business within business standards
- Escalate and manage second and third tier system related tickets to applicable vendors
- Internal system training
- Maintain application logical access control as defined by business policy
- Perform logical access control audits at a frequency defined by business policy.
- Monitoring database performance
- Deploying system developments into production
- Work closely with developers users external vendors on system projects or system related errors.
- Generate reports extracts from SQL
- EBSHPERE Everest or other relevant fund administration tool knowledge
KPI’s
System Support Manage and co-ordinate system Issue/bug logs
- Investigate and resolve
- Investigate and escalate
- Identify recurring issues and address cause
Manage and co-ordinate developments
- Co-ordinate and provide input in business specifications for prioritised development logs
- QA completed development logs
- Co-ordinate QA failures
- Create test cases
- Distribute release notes to users
- Perform training on highest volume user errors
- Manage project development lifecycle.
- Provide technical support to the team.
New business implementation
- Prepare fund analysis document
- System setup
- Data analysis
- Data upload
- Prepare data reconciliation file
- Prepare handover document
- Handover fund to departments
System and business application maintenance
- Maintain user access on all systems
- Fund maintenance
REQUIREMENTS:
- Matric
- Database administration (MCSA Certificate)/ My SQL
- Strong Excel skills
- Knowledge of structured query language (SQL)
- 2 to 4 years’ experience in a similar position (non-negotiable)
- Retirement Fund Administration experience (Preferable EbSphere – Everest)
- Financial Acumen
COMPETENCIES:
- Excel
- Microsoft SQL Server
- Communication (Written and Verbal)
- English (Business writing and email etiquette)
- Stakeholder management (CRM)
- Industry knowledge and experience
- Accuracy and attention to detail
- Judgement and Decision Making
- Working under pressure And Deadline driven
- Organisational skills / Planning and prioritizing
- Interpersonal skills
- Settings goals
- Cross team collaboration
- Innovation
- Management of time
- Critical thinking
Desired Skills:
- system support and implementation specialist
- SQL
- MYSQL
- Excel
- database administration
- employee benefits
- Everest
- financial acumen