Android Kotlin Developer

Are you sick of the long hours, low pay and micro management? Are you looking for a new job where you can work at your own pace with a great team in an environment that values quality above all else? My client is looking to add an Android Kotlin Developer to their team!

Your main responsibility is designing, building and maintaining apps in Android Studio using Kotlin/Java or Swift depending on your experience level.

Requirements:

Ensures the quality of engineering documentation to communicate project concepts, design specifications, development processes, and technical deliverables

Works with other developers on coding issues that may arise throughout the development lifecycle

Monitors and maintains software design patterns, coding conventions, and coding standards

Participates in the development of technical specifications for all projects

Coordinates the development of tools, utilities, and scripts to support development, testing, deployment, and maintenance of the code

Configures development Develops applications that integrate and communicate with a variety of external data sources, such as databases, corporate intranet or third party web sites

Builds applications for Android using Kotlin, Java, and/or Kotlin Native

Working with Kotlin language for android application programming

Qualifications:

Must have experience with Kotlin, Android Studio, Gradle and Android Development Environment

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering or a related field required

Experience with the following: Android SDK, JDK, XML/JSON/JavaScript Object Notation (JSON), SQLite, Firebase Database & Cloud Functions

A background in Android development is preferred, but not necessary

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related field required

Minimum of two years programming experience with Android development using Java preferred

Desired Skills:

Android Studio

Kotlin

Java

Swift

Android SDK

XML

JSON

Javascript

SQLite

Cloud Functions

Learn more/Apply for this position